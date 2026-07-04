Sources tell Transition Protocol that Israel's targeting of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has moved beyond Netanyahu's "wish list" into operational planning — during the very week millions fill the streets of Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom for Ali Khamenei's funeral. Vijay Prashad and Zulfiqar Ali break down why a strike now would be a Franz Ferdinand moment: Iran has privately warned Washington it will tear up the US–Iran MOU and return to full nuclear enrichment if pushed — and Prashad maps the escalation chain from the Strait of Hormuz to Qatar's refineries to the collapse of Egypt's stability. (Key claims in this episode are based on source reporting and analyst assessment; see on-screen attribution tags.)



Also in this episode: why the Gulf Arab states have concluded "the game is up" on the American security umbrella and what that means for the petrodollar; how Iran decentralized the funeral to defeat a decapitation strike; Pakistan's reported role — with Chinese technology — in breaking the Israeli kill chain; the Mossad myth vs. its botched-operations record; and Prashad's framework for the West's collapsing economic, diplomatic, institutional, and technological legitimacy.



Vijay Prashad is a historian, journalist, and director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitics channel covering de-dollarization, BRICS, and the multipolar transition — now translated into 12 languages.