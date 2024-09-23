From al-Mayadeen. The numbers of casualties has been updated.

The Israeli occupation has intensified its raids and aggression against the Lebanese South and Bekaa region since the morning.

23 Sep 2024 13:59

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that today's Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese towns have killed 100 people and injured 400.

It also called on all hospitals in southern districts, Bekaa-Hermel, and Nabatieh, to postpone all non-emergency surgeries and prioritize the treatment of those injured in the Israeli aggression.

The Israeli occupation further launched a heavy raid on the southern village of Zibqeen while targeting homes in various towns in al-Khiam. Raids also targeted Taybeh, Deir Seryan, and the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Lebanese South reported that the Israeli aggression targeted an inhabited house in Naqoura, with efforts ongoing to evacuate the casualties. Meanwhile, raids on the al-Bayyada area were renewed in the Tyre district, as well as Naqoura and westernmost Zibqeen.

PM Mikati: Israeli aggression on Lebanon a genocide

"The expanding Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a genocide in every sense of the word, the goal of which is to destroy Lebanese villages," Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister affirmed on Monday in a cabinet meeting.

He further called on the United Nations, Security Council, and influential states to "stand on the side of justice" and stop the aggression on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Minister of Information's advisor, Mesbah al-Ali, revealed that the minister had received a voice recording with threats to evacuate the office.

Al-Ali stressed that Lebanon's official response to the Israeli threats would be through international forums, noting that "directly threatening a governmental structure has its implications." He confirmed, however, that the landline communications network was not infiltrated.

This comes as the Israeli occupation continues its intense aggression against Lebanon, targeting its villages and towns in the southern and Bekaa regions.

The bodies of four martyrs, including two children, were transported to Tebnin Hospital, alongside 26 injuries, four of whom were in critical condition, as a result of Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli occupation did not spare villages and towns farther from the Lebanese-Palestinian border and targeted those in the al-Tuffah region, including the al-Zahrani, Nabatieh, and Saida provinces, as well as the village of Bouslaiya in the Jezzine district.

Three people were martyred and three others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted an industrial facility in Toul, in the Nabatieh district. In Saida, others were injured when the occupation targeted two residential buildings in Babliyeh and Sarafand, according to the official news agency.

In West Bekaa, the Israeli occupation targeted the Mashghara Heights.

According to Lebanon’s official news agency, over 80 airstrikes targeted southern areas in the span of just 30 minutes.

From Hal Turner

5:30 AM EDT, Monday 23 September 2024 -- Intensive and unrelenting air strikes are taking place throughout southern Lebanon this morning, where the Israeli Defense Force is attacking. Observers say bombing exceeds that of the 2006 war.

Israeli strikes on the towns of Al-Adisa, Al-Taybeh, and Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, as well as in Tyre, the fourth largest city in Lebanon.

Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib describes the situation this way: "Everywhere you look there has been an airstrike."

From the town of Toura in the Tyre District shows secondary explosions following an Israeli airstrike.

Several airstrikes have struck Nabatieh, the main city in the Jabal Amel area of southern Lebanon. Lebanese media reports over 80 airstrikes in just Nabatieh, Lebanon. This is a massive bombing operation.

After bombing near Jbeil earlier, the first time it has hit that area in the north in this war, Israel has also started bombing bridges in south Lebanon.

Hostilities are clearly taking place and escalating fast.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confirms more than 300 Hezbollah targets hit in wave of attacks on Lebanon.

Fighter Jets of the Israeli Air Force are now landing at a reportedly BRITISH base on the island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea, after Bombing attacks upon Lebanon. This is the worst possible development because if Hezbollah makes good on their warning to attack Cyprus, NATO Article 5 gets invoked by Britain.

Images, REPORTEDLY of IDF fighter jets landing on Cyprus (not verified), are all over Social media at this hour. Here is one such UNVERIFIED image being circulated on social media:

If those planes are, in fact, landing at a BRITISH air base on Cyprus, all hell is about to break loose.

Hezbollah made clear months ago, that if the Israelis use base(s) on Cyprus, to attack them in Lebanon, that Hezbollah will attack Cyprus with long range missiles.

If Hezbollah does that, and hits a BRITISH base, the British will invoke NATO Treaty, Article 5, Collective Self-Defense. Lebanon would be bombed to the stone age.

More info as I get it . . . .

-- The Israeli government has announced the declaration of a special emergency situation throughout all of Israel for at least the next week. Without actually saying it…they are at war.

-- The Jordanian Civil Aviation Authority has announced that all Flights between Amman and Beirut have been Suspended.

-- Massive Haifa attacks again:

-- Reports of an impact near the Haifa University.

-- Rocket sirens sounding in at least 51 areas in northern Israel.

-- Senior Israeli official: "This is just the promo; we have tens of thousands of more targets."

-- CURRENT ASSESSMENTS IN ISRAEL: - The elimination of Nasrallah (Leader of Hezbollah) is also on the agenda

- Iran may join the campaign against Israel Iranian Foreign Minister: "We will not remain indifferent and will stand by the Palestinian and Lebanese people."

-- Since this morning, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 1,100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF says. IAF fighter jets and drones launched more than 1,400 munitions at the Hezbollah targets, which according to the IDF included buildings and other sites where Hezbollah had stored rockets, missiles, launchers, and drones that "posed a threat and were intended to have been used against Israel." The military says that the IAF is continuing to target hundreds more Hezbollah sites tonight.

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the possibility of going after Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, "Everyone is in the crosshairs."

UPDATE 2:24 PM EDT --

The IDF states that "Over a million Israeli civilians are running to bomb shelters in Haifa as Hezbollah indiscriminately fires rockets."

The population of Israel is about 9 million, thus, if no hyperbolic statements, IDF states over 10% of its population is currently in, or arriving to, bomb shelters.

-- The IDF made it a point to bomb a Christian Church in Baalbek, Lebanon today. Photo below:

All you Christian Zionists, this was for you . . . to remind you that you're supporting those who hate Christ, and that you're so utterly brainwashed, you cheer them on as they bomb His Church!

Oh my, did I just offend your delicate little sensibilities? Well then, maybe this will help:\

The people you support are so uniquely EVIL, they're conducting BOAT TOURS for people to Sight See the bombed out Gaza Strip!

-- The USS CVN 75 Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier left her home port in Norfolk, Va., today, and along with three escort ships, headed for the Middle East.

UPDATE 2:40 PM EDT --

REUTERS is now confirming what I reported two hours ago, IDF Jets making landings at air field in Cyprus because Hezbollah attacks have damaged runways at Israeli bases!

-- 356 KILLED and at least 1,246 wounded, including children, and women, in the ongoing attacks by Israeli today, on Lebanon

BREAKING: Israel targeted Ghazieh highway while civilians were being displaced from South Lebanon and heading towards Beirut. They were forced to displace and now Israel is targeting the roads to prevent them from going anywhere safe.

Sirens sounded in a flurry of Israeli settlements and cities in occupied Palestine including Akka, the Haifa Metropolitan Area, the Jerzil Valley, settlements in the occupied West Bank, al-Jalil, and the occupied Golan.

These long-range strikes launched by the Resistance come amid more than 1,100 raids launched by Israeli warplanes on Monday.

Despite Israeli officials claiming that their strikes destroyed the Resistance's infrastructure, more than 200 rocket artillery shells and heavy rockets were launched toward occupied territories.

Impacts were recorded in Haifa on Monday night, where more than 1,000,000 settlers live.

This is the first time sirens sound in the highly-populated downtown of occupied Haifa in this round of confrontations.

Nearly 1,000,000 settlers occupy this area, making it the second largest metropolitan area after Tel-Aviv in occupied Palestine.

Nearly 300,000 settlers are currently in bomb shelters as a result of the Islamic Resistance response on the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Lebanon received over 80,000 suspected calls from "Israel" urging residents to evacuate their areas, Imad Kreidieh, the head of state telecom company Ogero, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

He described these calls as "psychological warfare to make havoc and chaos."

People in Beirut have been reportedly receiving text messages asking them to evacuate quickly, as reported by Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Minister of Information Ziad Makary received a voicemail urging the evacuation of his building. Experts noted that these Israeli warnings are a classic example of psychological warfare, echoing tactics seen in Gaza, as they are now being applied in Lebanon.

NEW❗️ — The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers is currently voting on whether to declare a “Special Situation on the Homefront” across the entire Country.

BREAKING - The U.S. announces it’s sending additional military assets to the Middle East

The former Israeli cabinet minister claims an all-out war on Lebanon would achieve the Israeli goal of returning settlers to the occupied North.

23 Sep 2024 19:35

The Israeli National Unity chairman Benny Gantz has declared that "Israel" should not only act "against Hezbollah but also against the sovereign state of Lebanon."

According to the former war cabinet minister, "Israel" has two options for moving forward and returning settlers to the occupied north: either reach an agreement to deter Hezbollah or "continue the offensive, including entering on the ground if necessary."

Meanwhile, Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that he discussed the regional situation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as well as the IOF's upcoming operations against Hezbollah.

"Spoke yesterday [Sunday] evening with US Secretary of Defense following my visit to the IDF’s Northern Command. Provided the Secretary with a situation assessment of Hezbollah threats and briefed him on IDF operations to degrade Hezbollah’s ability to launch attacks against Israeli civilians," Gallant said on X.

Gallant and Austin discussed the general situation of the region, including threats by Iran and its "proxies."

On the other hand, former Israeli Air Force commander Brig.-Gen. (res.) Zvika Haimovich highlighted the extent of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's current failure in military strategy against Hezbollah in a Sunday interview for Maariv.

He noted that "Israel's" recent strikes on the movement do not align with the government's objectives to restore stability in the North.

Northern front bane of 'Israel'

Hezbollah has previously vowed that the occupied north would not be safe for the return of its settlers.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that the Israeli occupation's actions would only further exacerbate the displacement of settlers from the north and reduce the possibility of their return.

"What you are doing will increase the displacement of your displaced settlers from the north and will bar the opportunity of their return," he warned.

Sayyed Nasrallah also emphasized the effectiveness of the Northern Front. "The enemy labeling the situation in the north as the first historic defeat for 'Israel' is further evidence of our front's effectiveness," he declared. Moreover, he noted that the mobilization of Israeli forces in the north highlights the "grave threat it faces on this front," which he described as one of the most important fronts in the ongoing regional war of attrition.

"The enemy has admitted to losing the North, forcing [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Security Minister Yoav] Gallant to find a solution to the predicament constituted by the northern front," Sayyed Nasrallah added, underscoring the front's role in the ongoing war of attrition. According to the Resistance leader, this front serves as "one of the most important trump cards in the hands of the Palestinian Resistance in the negotiations to halt the aggression on Gaza."

Currently happening: Beit Shemesh

As the Israeli regime carries out bloody massacres in Gaza and Lebanon, anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews are brutally beaten by Zionist forces for steadfastly refusing to serve in the genocidal Israeli army.

