I want to highlight this discussion between Kevork Almassian and Mahmood OD which is in my mind a first-rate analysis of everything that is happening in the Middle East.

The opinion was expressed that there is no diplomacy any more, no “off-ramp”, no de-escalation because one side refuses to negotiate and continues its genocidal actions.

They speculated on what the nature of Israel’s retaliation might be and Mahmood raised the possibility of a cyber attack which has turned out to be the case.

Now, we just need to get the popcorn out and wait.

Mahmood OD Reveals the Shocking Truth About Israel's Plan for Iran | Syriana Analysis