Israel's Plan for Iran : a discussion between Syriana Analysis and Mahmood OD
I want to highlight this discussion between Kevork Almassian and Mahmood OD which is in my mind a first-rate analysis of everything that is happening in the Middle East.
The opinion was expressed that there is no diplomacy any more, no “off-ramp”, no de-escalation because one side refuses to negotiate and continues its genocidal actions.
They speculated on what the nature of Israel’s retaliation might be and Mahmood raised the possibility of a cyber attack which has turned out to be the case.
Now, we just need to get the popcorn out and wait.