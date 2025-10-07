Israel and Hamas are considering a proposal from the Trump Admin that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages from both sides.

But the details of the plan make it clear that there will never be peace or justice for the Palestinians, and Israel will never voluntarily relinquish control.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that with the Trump Admin proposing a ceasefire for Gaza, it raises concerns that Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to free up Israeli forces for their next attack on Iran.

Because Netanyahu must have endless war, and Iran continues to stand up for Palestine.