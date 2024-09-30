I shall add to this during the day if something comes up

MULTIPLE Lebanon sources all independently reporting a massive Israeli artillery barrage has begun across southern Lebanon!

Lebanese analysts believe Israel will establish a 20km zone inside southern Lebanon as the first primary goal of the invasion.

-- A Lebanese military source confirms that there are unprecedented numbers of Israeli tanks and vehicles on the other side of the border opposite Al Wazzani, Lebanon.

-- Israel's Deputy Chief of Staff: "The elimination of Nasrallah is not the end of the war, the coming days will be testing days."

-- Israel has notified the US it intends to launch a limited ground incursion into Lebanon as soon as today.

! ! ! FLASH ! ! !

GROUND INVASION OF LEBANON HAS BEGUN

Israeli troops are crossing the Lebanon Border by force:

-- Israel has imposed a "CLOSED MILITARY ZONE" in northern Israel: "No Entry by Anyone"

-- Reports from Lebanon indicate the presence of Israeli tanks in the Rmeish area in southern Lebanon.

- IDF attacking houses!

-- Israeli artillery shelling targets in Kfar Kila, Adaisseh, Khiyam and Sarda in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon

-- IDF using Phosphorus against Lebanon Border area:

-- POSSIBLY RELATED: Unconfirmed reports: explosions heard and drones spotted in Baghdad, Iraq.

-- ISRAELI MILITARY WARNS RESIDENTS IN BEIRUT SUBURBS TO EVACUATE DUE TO IMMINENT STRIKES ON HEZBOLLAH TARGETS

***** BULLETIN *****

4:07 PM EDT --

US Central Command: "We will respond to any attack against Israel."

***** BULLETIN *****

The Russian Federation, responding to the announcement above from U.S. CENTCOM:

We respectfully remind everyone of the announcement made by President Putin on April 14, regarding Iran.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that RUSSIA will SUPPORT IRAN if the United States attacks Iran 's soil in support of Israel. "

UPDATE 5:22 PM EDT --

42 Minutes ago, at 4:40 eastern U.S. Time, Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin in Moscow via High Speed, Police Escorted, Motorcade. Video Below:

-- Putin will hold an emergency meeting in Moscow within the next 10 minutes.

-- Reports that the IDF is "disabling" the runways of the Beirut international airport in Lebanon. They did this also in the previous war in 2006.

UPDATE 6:14 PM EDT --

At least eight Israeli air raids targeted neighborhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs, including Laylaki, al-Marija, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barahneh, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). "Thick smoke and flames are rising in the suburb's sky," NNA reports, with multiple residential buildings reportedly destroyed. Residents in Beirut claim that these are the loudest strikes heard in the capital to date.

UPDATE 6:42 PM EDT --

Hezbollah has sent barrage of more than 60 missiles at Israeli army bases. Many feared dead and injured.

COVER INTEL

This is what is circulating the Intelligence Comm Circuits at this hour:

"Despite it all, Israel failed to free the hostages in Gaza, failed to end Hamas, failed to push Hezbollah from the borders, failed to return the displaced settlers to the north, failed to stop Hezbollah attacks.

No matter the cost or time.

Israel will be defeated."

