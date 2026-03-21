Just in, from al-Jazeera -

Israel says an Iranian missile has hit Dimona, a southern town hosting its nuclear facility, in an attack that wounded dozens of people.

Iran says its naval forces destroyed facilities at the Al-Minhad base in the UAE and the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait claiming they were used in attacks on Iranian territory.

A US-Israeli air raid targets Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility with state media reporting “no leakage of radioactive materials” or danger to residents nearby.

Drone strikes ignite a massive fire near a US military complex in Baghdad, Iraq, that has come under repeated attack since the US-Israel war on Iran began.

US President Donald Trump says he does not “want to do a ceasefire” with Iran. “You know you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side,” Trump tells reporters.

Visit our live tracker for the latest casualty figures from across the region. Iran strikes Israel: Dimona hit in ‘revenge’ attack for Natanz facility

In a new wave of strikes, Hezbollah and Iran have targeted several cities across southern and northern Israel. The Israeli military says Iranian missiles have hit Dimona in southern Israel. The city is home to Israel’s central nuclear facility. At least 47 people have been injured in the attack. Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for an attack on a residential building in the city of Ma’alot Tarshiha in the north.



Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports live from Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, and Ali Hashem is in Tehran.



I first heard about this (with analysis) here.

I believe it was the town, not the plant that was hit.

Iran Just Did Something so out of this world…Israel’s entire Dimona nuclear site obliterated - OPTM

Pretty reliable coverage from Mahmood OD

🔴 Iran Strikes Israel’s NUCLEAR CITY | F15 & F16 Shot DOWN | Live

Israeli News Live

Iran Hits Dimona Israel Nuclear Facility

Zionist Mario Nawfal

IRAN TARGETS ISRAEL’S DIMONA NUKE PLANT - Malcolm Nance On Iran War

Hal Turner

Iranian missiles have struck the city/town of Dimona, in the Negev Desert, northwest of the Dimona Nuclear Research Facility. The residences of Israeli nuclear scientists are __believed__ to have been the target(s) of the attack.

The image above is reportedly the neighborhood in Dimona hit by the missiles. Israeli air defenses failed to stop the attack.

The Dimona Nuclear Research facility is east / southeast of this town by about 13km.

By striking the city/town of Dimona from Iran, the Iranians have proven their missiles can also easily reach the Nuclear Research Facility, which is where Israeli nuclear weapons are developed, built, and stored.

(HT Personal Remark: Hitting the town/city of Dimona is apparently designed to send a message to Israel: Perhaps a message indicating that they are not safe, and if they continue attacking Iran, there may be other Iranian missiles that reach other targets in that same area. Of course, this is mere speculation on my part, but it seems to make sense, at least to me.)