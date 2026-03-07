From a tweet

https://x.com/i/status/2030205442836881696

That’s over 1,200 casualties in 72 HOURS. And this is from RUSSIAN intelligence — not Iranian propaganda.

Israel hasn’t confirmed OR denied these numbers. Complete silence.

Ask yourself: If these numbers were false, why wouldn’t Israel immediately deny them?

⚠️ 6 Generals in 3 days — the U.S. lost ZERO generals in 20 years of Afghanistan

⚠️ 32 Mossad agents — the agency that “never gets touched” just got DECIMATED

⚠️ 11 nuclear scientists — Iran didn’t just hit military targets, they hit Israel’s FUTURE nuclear capability

⚠️ 198 Air Force officers — the backbone of Israel’s entire war machine, GUTTED

The media is showing you Iron Dome interceptions and victory speeches.

They’re NOT showing you the body bags.

Israel controls what information gets out. Russia doesn’t care about Israel’s narrative. They published the numbers anyway.

The IDF is projecting strength while bleeding out behind closed doors.

This is not a war Israel is winning. This is a war Israel is SURVIVING — barely.