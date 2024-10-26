I have to finish the day with my impressions (and they are only that), of what promised to be the start of the World War 3 and finished off being far (very far) from that.

I started the day with a piece of superb analysis from ex-CIA analyst, Larry Johnson and ex-British diplomat, Alistair Crookes. If you want to know how intelligence analysts work (even if only with open-source material) then this is it.

Listen to the opening comments and the worry was palpable and seemed to reinforce Hal Turner’s reported discussion with a retired Israeli Brigadier General.

After checking Hal Turner’s website and finding nothing I turned to Twitter X and found news about American refuelling jets on their way to Iran.

Then I found tweets saying that Israel was attacking Iran. It all sounded pretty dire and then finally Hal Turner produced one article:

And then another.

Pretty soon, I began to divine from various tweets that things were not going at all well for Israel. Prof Marandi reported having reported not having heard anything and checking with contacts around Iran and finding people asleep.

Other tweets made light of it. Vanessa Bealey reported that 100 Israeli jets had succeeded in hitting a puddle and that she was going to sleep.

Bravado, one might think.

Finally, it became obvious that two waves of Israeli attacks had achieved nothing and Iranian air defences had succeeded in shooting down the missiles or drones.

When Iran attacked Israel there was no mistake - there were 100s of them and they hit their targets.

I started listening to Hal Turner’s radio show and ended up turning it off after less than 15 minutes because it was at such variance with what was the reality.

One example (and I do not know if this was something Turner dutifully reported one was a tweet that reported that the Israelis had just bombed near Tehran, the capital , and Karaj city, and at at least 5 to 10 loud explosions had been heard.

The problem was the explosions are not in Tehran. The video was recorded a few nights ago in Beirut, Lebanon.

I found that similar things were being reported by Hal Turner, Blazing Press and even Canadian Prepper, all citing ISRAELI sources reporting from 1000 miles away.

We KNOW what Israeli media is; it is HASBARA, the official Israeli doctrine of deception and none of it can be relied on.

I can only come to the conclusion that these American commentators are coming from a deep assumption that we are either on the cusp of nuclear armageddon or in the End Times.

I have often shared those assumptions but that does not mean that I look at everything through that particular lens.

It could be that the violence just comes from the reaction of an Empire that is in terminal decline.

I can assume that that dying Empire (along with its proxy, Israel) will take us all out before they surrender to the inevitable.

That’s what I think but it is not inevitable.

I do not think that after half the world attending the BRICS summit that the Lords of the Universe are going to be able to use economic sanctions in the way they have.

We cannot interpret these events as they happen.

We have to wait a little while, to let the dust settle before we can even start to analyse what really happened today (and it was momentous, whichever way you look at it.

One place to start was this livestream I have have just come off.

If anything is true it is that all talk of an Israeli attack is over.

The Israelis have said it:

It remains only to discuss (with the benefit of hindsight) what it all means.

In the meantime, my advice is to ignore those who say they KNOW what happened.