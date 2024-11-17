WHERE IS HE?! | ISRAELIS TARGET NETANYAHU | WAS THE ESTABLISHMENT INVOLVED?!

ByAl Mayadeen English

16 Nov 2024 23:54

Two flares were launched near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea before falling in its courtyard, Israeli police reported.

The incident was coined a dangerous and gradual escalation, prompting a joint investigation to be launched by the Israeli Shin Bet and police.

Reactions to the incident poured in soon after, with Israeli President Isaac Hertzog describing it as an "extremely dangerous incident."

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid strongly denounced the incident, demanding immediate action to be taken to capture the culprits and present them to justice. MK Benny Gantz echoed Lapid's condemnations, saying the incident was "a very dangerous thing."

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman also parroted the officials' remarks, calling it a dangerous incident.

Netanyahu demands protection following home attacks

Netanyahu's family previously requested comprehensive renovation and protection work at all of their residences, without setting any budget limitations.

According to Ynet, such renovations, for the Caesarea residence alone, are likely to cost between 3 and 8 million New Israeli Shekels, (790,000- 2.11 million USD).

This came after a drone attack launched by Hezbollah made direct impact on Netanyahu's place of residence in Caesarea, southern Haifa, when he and his wife were not present. The drone reportedly precisely struck his bedroom window, causing the window to shatter.

Details revealed that the drone was able to directly hit its target, causing casualties post-detonation. Israeli occupation forces admitted that air defenses were unable to intercept the drone as it pierced through occupied territories.

Read more: Israeli confusion: Did Hezbollah drone record Netanyahu's residence?

Censored Israeli media

After over 400 days of relentless siege and war, Gaza's Resistance fighters reclaim the spirit of victory, recreating the heroic moments they achieved at the onset of the aggression.

ByAl Mayadeen English

Source: Al-Qassam Brigades - Military Media

Today 03:55

A poster released by al-Qassam Brigades' Military Media Unit shows snipets from several operations targeting Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. (Al-Qassam Brigades/Military Media)

The Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, released a compilation of footage captured from recent battles against invading Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip.

Footage captured by Resistance fighters in the Jabalia refugee camps showcased the destruction of multiple Israeli military vehicles, including Merkava tanks, D9 military-grade bulldozers, and an armored personnel carrier (APC).

Despite more than 400 days of the grueling war against the besieged Palestinian people, powerful images of heroic resistance and defiance continue to emerge from the Gaza Strip. Jabalia continues to defend against the Israeli aggression, dealing the Israeli regime costly casualties and losses. Most notably, the commander of the Israeli 162nd Division's 401st Armored Brigade, Colonel Ehsan Daqsa, was eliminated by al-Qassam fighters in the town.

Additionally, Resistance fighters in this axis of confrontations have executed several other top-tier operations against Israeli special forces, commanders, and armored forces.

Saturday's operations

On Saturday, al-Qassam Brigades and al-Ansar Brigades snipers took out an Israeli soldier positioned in the southern section of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, in Gaza City. Footage of the operation was also shared.

Later, the Israeli military command announced that a soldier from the 900th Kfir Brigade's 90th Infantry Battalion was killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fighters also fired a salvo of rockets at the Sderot city settlement, located to the northeast of the Gaza Strip.

