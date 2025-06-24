Israelis are NOT HAPPY WITH TRUMP — In an interview on the Israeli I24news network:
“The Iranian Fordow nuclear facility can only be destroyed from the inside. Let’s stop with illusions and fantasies—it can only be done from within, or with 100’s of bombs dropped one after another.
What’s troubling is this: We set a goal to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program—but we failed to do it. Iran still has enriched uranium, and it still has key (untouched) active facilities.
And I say this with great caution: The Iranians have not said their final word. Those who don’t understand the Shiites, the Arab world, or the Iranians don’t realize that as the Bedouins say: Revenge is served cold.
This was a mistake. Trump truly made a huge blunder. I hope we won’t be the ones to pay the price for Trump’s blunder.”
Gee, buddy. Just ask the 550-trillion-valued Rothschild family for some more dough. They bought much of the land which constituted original Israeli borders and have poured money into Israel over the years. Some records exist; most do not (my suspicion).
However, the money will keep this play ongoing. Israel certainly won't sustain damage because of their heavy investment and neither will Iran. Look what happened. Seriously...open your eyes. Nothing. The Financial Transnational Oligarchs do not want Iran destroyed. All the bombing is theater. What's the net result? Iran suffered no damage except bombed infrastructure.
They preach hellfire and brimstone toward the West but send messages telling the U.S. where and how they'll strike in "retaliation." It's theater. Wake up!!
Iran is the most technically advanced nation in the ME. The Oligarchs don't want Iran destroyed...that's why it hasn't been. Iran long ago prepared. Those were dump trucks providing fortification to the doors of the nuclear facility according to Scott Ritter. They weren't removing enriched anything. That was theater. The Oligarchs do not want Iran destroyed. Do we all get it now?
That's why Iran responds in a manner NO NATION BEING ATTACKED would. If someone beats you every time you leave your house, wouldn't YOU do something about those attacks? Same principle, my friends. They are not responding within normal parameters of human nature; they're following a script.
Israeli I24 sounds like CNN .