Honeybee
2h

Gee, buddy. Just ask the 550-trillion-valued Rothschild family for some more dough. They bought much of the land which constituted original Israeli borders and have poured money into Israel over the years. Some records exist; most do not (my suspicion).

However, the money will keep this play ongoing. Israel certainly won't sustain damage because of their heavy investment and neither will Iran. Look what happened. Seriously...open your eyes. Nothing. The Financial Transnational Oligarchs do not want Iran destroyed. All the bombing is theater. What's the net result? Iran suffered no damage except bombed infrastructure.

They preach hellfire and brimstone toward the West but send messages telling the U.S. where and how they'll strike in "retaliation." It's theater. Wake up!!

Iran is the most technically advanced nation in the ME. The Oligarchs don't want Iran destroyed...that's why it hasn't been. Iran long ago prepared. Those were dump trucks providing fortification to the doors of the nuclear facility according to Scott Ritter. They weren't removing enriched anything. That was theater. The Oligarchs do not want Iran destroyed. Do we all get it now?

That's why Iran responds in a manner NO NATION BEING ATTACKED would. If someone beats you every time you leave your house, wouldn't YOU do something about those attacks? Same principle, my friends. They are not responding within normal parameters of human nature; they're following a script.

Jacqueline Stroupe
3h

Israeli I24 sounds like CNN .

