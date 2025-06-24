Israelis are NOT HAPPY WITH TRUMP — In an interview on the Israeli I24news network:

“The Iranian Fordow nuclear facility can only be destroyed from the inside. Let’s stop with illusions and fantasies—it can only be done from within, or with 100’s of bombs dropped one after another.

What’s troubling is this: We set a goal to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program—but we failed to do it. Iran still has enriched uranium, and it still has key (untouched) active facilities.

And I say this with great caution: The Iranians have not said their final word. Those who don’t understand the Shiites, the Arab world, or the Iranians don’t realize that as the Bedouins say: Revenge is served cold.

This was a mistake. Trump truly made a huge blunder. I hope we won’t be the ones to pay the price for Trump’s blunder.”