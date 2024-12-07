https://www.maariv.co.il/journalists/article-1154015

Not yet on the table: Israel has one solution

To the Drama in Syria

The Fourth Alternative to the Events in Syria: Act. Every vacuum will eventually be filled, and preferably by Israel, in accordance with its interests. Meaning – The “Balcony View” Approach

Quickly and almost unopposed, the city of Hama (marked with a circle on the map) was captured today, along with the government buildings and the Syrian Air Force base located to its west, effectively opening up two directions for the rebels: 1. Westward to the coastal strip, to the places of concentration of the Alawite minority (to which the Assad family belongs), to Syria's main port cities and its points of interface with the world (Tartus and Latakia), and to the bases of the Russian army in Syria - the naval one at the port of Tartus and the air one at the Khmeimim airport south of the city of Latakia. 2. Southward toward Damascus and its main government institutions.

It is unlikely that they will massacre the Alawites who inhabit the region on their way. The dry words do not reflect the magnitude of the event and its strategic importance. Syria and other Middle Eastern countries have already known military coups during the 20th century, but these always preserved the "kingdom" - the institutions of the state, when in fact the ruling family or community was replaced.

What we are facing this time is something else - the Sunni rebels have a fundamentalist religious ideology from the Al-Qaeda camp and are supported by Turkey - a significant potential to change the face of the "kingdom" - for the first time since the Sykes-Picot Agreements in 1916, in which Britain and France determined the borders and character of the countries around us.

Moreover - for the first time since 2011, Syria is (again) facing disintegration with a very significant threat to the Assad regime and Syria as we know it.

Furthermore, there is a reasonable chance that the Sunni rebels will also continue into Lebanon, as part of their desire to confront the Shiites and the weakened and damaged Hezbollah, which gave them considerable momentum in the previous round (2011) and was in fact among the main saviors of the Assad regime.

According to recent reports, Hezbollah has begun to deploy along the Syrian-Lebanese border to prepare for such a possibility.

Don't say no

That's all the description of the situation (as of the time of writing this column).

For now, it seems that Israel and the US are standing and watching in amazement "from the balcony" what is happening in the neighboring country, and the reasonable reader is surely asking himself where Israel is in this and what, if anything, it should do in light of the developments.

The discourse is often reduced to binary thinking of black or white - who does Israel support - Assad or the rebels. It seems worth starting with an analysis of the main Israeli interests:

1. A different reality and a new order in the Middle East - as the ultimate goal.

2. Removing the Iranians from Syria and Lebanon permanently and cutting off the arms of the Iranian octopus, in a way that will not allow the rehabilitation of Hezbollah - as a preferred secondary goal.

3. Preventing the establishment of an extremist Islamic religious state on our northern borders.

4. The absence of weapons of mass destruction (chemical) in the hands of terrorist elements.

5. Preventing the rebels from penetrating into Israeli territory.

Faced with these interests, three main strategic alternatives can be identified:

Do nothing. Sit on the fence and watch the battle of the giants between the Sunnis and the Shiites. Whoever wins in Syria is the one with whom we will be forced to talk "the day after."

Promote a defensive tactical move of a buffer zone in the Israeli-Syrian border area on the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon - in the face of the prospect of the Sunni rebels arriving in this area as well (we already have one in Lebanon).

Embark on a strategic move - to help the Assad regime - as a preference for the old and familiar over the new and frightening in order to prevent the establishment of an extremist Islamic state on our northern border.

However, there is also a fourth strategic alternative that has not been discussed so far, and it is the "both and" alternative - an alternative that seeks to move beyond the binary thinking of black or white, and take a different approach.

According to this approach, Israel's goals (eliminating the Shiite resistance axis in Syria and Lebanon, and preventing the rebels from reaching our borders and establishing an extremist Islamic state near our communities) may indicate that Israel can strive for the division of Syria as a single political entity and a very significant reduction in the size of the Iranian playing field.

The intention is to strive for a large northern Syrian state controlled by the rebels, and a small southern Syrian state controlled by Assad (the Damascus and Golan Heights area) that depends on Israel for its existence, and constitutes, in practice, significant Israeli strategic depth towards the east and opposite the rebels.

This will effectively address Israel's two central interests in the current context. It seems that Israel must break the stereotyped thinking, begin to see the new situation as an opportunity, and use it as leverage for the new order of the Sunni Abraham Accords states, with which, at least I have no doubt that due to their deep pockets, the rebels will also strive to maintain some kind of relationship of support and assistance.

It is essential to conduct a deep dialogue with the US on the issue - after all, the US has bases in eastern Syria - and to adopt an initiative and active policy to preserve the interests of both countries in the region and in the future.

It is important to remember that there is no vacuum. Every vacuum will eventually be filled, and it is better if it is filled by Israel, in accordance with its interests - meaning - the "viewing from the balcony" approach that Israel is taking at this stage is dangerous, and in the face of the strategic opportunity to shape a new Middle East in accordance with Israel's interests, an active and initiative approach is very essential.

Lt. Col. (res.) Amit Yagur, former deputy theater chief in the IDF's Planning Division and senior officer in Naval Intelligence

A weakened Syrian regime under Assad, therefore, is in Israel’s interest. But here’s the rub: Israel would like to see Assad weakened, but not overmuch, and not toppled.

By HERB KEINON

DECEMBER 6, 2024 11:54

The sudden rekindling of the Syrian civil war has many Israelis looking to the northeast and asking the following question: “The enemy of my enemy is fighting my enemy, so whom am I for?”

Or, in other words, who would Israel least like to see parked on its border with Syria: Iranian-backed Shia jihadist extremists or Turkish-backed Sunni jihadists?

Since the answer is neither, Israel’s approach to the developments in Syria will be to stay out of the melee as long as its security interests are not directly or immediately threatened. As Yitzhak Shamir was once quoted as having said during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s – when two of the Jewish state’s fiercest enemies were weakening each other – Israel can “wish both sides success.”

The Syrian civil war flared anew on November 27 with an offensive by an alliance of hardcore Sunni jihadists, once allied with al-Qaeda (called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan-backed Islamists (the Syrian National Army [SNA]) against the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. This alliance has since taken most of Aleppo and moved on to its next target: Hama.

Few saw this coming, though it should not have been that much of a surprise. It was always clear that the Mideast war Hamas began on October 7 with its barbaric attack on Israel would have wider regional implications. What was not clear, but is now coming into focus, is what those implications and ramifications would be.

With Assad’s three allies far from what they once were, the rebels saw an opportunity – one that they had clearly been planning for – and pounced. Not coincidentally, they struck on November 27 – the same day the Hezbollah-Israeli ceasefire was announced.

Hamas’s attack is already reshaping the Mideast well beyond the borders of Gaza in ways few anticipated. It was clear after October 7 there would be strong aftershocks that would be widely felt. Just how strong and how widely felt is quickly becoming apparent.

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, pitted a hard-to-keep-straight jumble of different actors with a myriad of different ideological interests one against the other. The renewed fighting is no different. Here’s a look at the prime interests of four key players in that drama: Israel, Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

Israel

Israel is an actor in this drama in that its actions in Lebanon and Syria significantly weakened two of Assad’s primary backers – Hezbollah and Iran – prompting the rebels to strike. But Israel is only an indirect actor, not actively involved in the fighting taking place in the north of Syria.

Nevertheless, Israel has definite interests in Syria, primarily to weaken the Iranian-Syrian-Hezbollah axis and prevent Iran from using Syria, as it has in the past, to rearm and build up Hezbollah.

A weakened Syrian regime under Assad, therefore, is in Israel’s interest. But here’s the rub: Israel would like to see Assad weakened, but not overmuch, and not toppled.

That’s the paradox.

Why weakened? So that Syria will be unable for generations to pose a credible threat to Israel. The long-running civil war has taken Syria out of the circle of countries that can pose a conventional threat. Notice that in the current war, Assad has not opened up an additional front against the Jewish state, not wanting to give it any pretext to blast away at the Syrian army.

The IDF has struck some 70 targets in Syria over the past year, but those have primarily been Iranian and Hezbollah assets, not assets belonging to the Syrian army.

And why does Israel not want to see Assad overly weakened?

Because Israel would like to see Damascus move away from Iran and toward the moderate Sunni countries like the United Arab Emirates. In recent months there has been positive movement in that direction, movement that will likely now come to a halt, as Assad will need more – not less – help from Iran.

If, in the past, the bargain offered to Assad was economic aid from the Gulf countries in exchange for moving out of Iran’s circle of influence, now Syria is in desperate need of boots on the ground – which only Iran, or its proxies, can provide.

As to why Israel would not like to see Assad toppled, this is because that may lead to chaos, something rarely good for Israel.

Jerusalem, in general, likes predictability – and Assad in Syria provides that. While Assad is no friend, Israel at least knows what to expect from him – what he can and cannot do, what he will and will not do. A new ruler in Damascus of the Sunni jihadist variety would be unpredictable.

If, under the guise of the reignited civil war, Israel sees Iran trying to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, it can be expected to act. But, short of that, it can be expected to let its enemies just slog it out – all the while repeating the mantra: “Jerusalem is monitoring the situation.”

Turkey

For the rebels to launch the type of offensive that they did, they needed the go-ahead from Turkey, which Erdogan gave even though his backing of the rebels puts him at odds with Iran, Russia, and – inasmuch as one of his interests is to squash the Kurds – also the US.

Why risk this? Because Erdogan is keen on resettling in northern Syria the estimated 3.5 million Syrian refugees who poured into his country since the start of the civil war, and because he wants to further undermine Kurdish efforts in the region.

Regarding resettlement of the refugees, Turkey and Syria have been in reconciliation talks for months (Erdogan quickly backed the rebels when the civil war began). But these talks have gone nowhere, with Assad demanding that Turkey remove its troops from a security zone that Turkey, together with the SNA, have carved out in northern Syria.

The success of the rebels gives Erdogan increased leverage and strengthens his position in shaping Syria’s future.

Iran

Along with Assad, Iran is the biggest loser as the rebels gain ground.

Tehran has invested billions in Syria since the beginning of the civil war there, seeing the country as central to its efforts to encircle Israel with a “ring of fire” of proxies willing to do its bidding.

Iran’s interest is clear: to preserve Syria as a conduit of arms to Hezbollah and as a platform from which it can produce arms for the Lebanese terrorist group and rebuild its prime proxy. If Assad falls, that conduit is lost.

Like Hezbollah, however, Iran’s resources are not limitless, and – because of the drubbing Hezbollah took in Lebanon – the resources Iran can now allocate to save Assad are not the same as they were in the past.

Iran has militias comprised of Iraqis, Pakistanis, and Afghanis it may deploy, but these militias do not match Hezbollah in their battle readiness and training. Hezbollah, decimated by Israel, is in no position to send forces now to prop up Assad.

Syria is key to Iran’s regional influence, and if Assad falls, it loses that asset.

Russia

Russia intervened actively in 2015 in the Syrian civil war, and by so doing tipped the scales in Assad’s favor. Moscow’s intervention stemmed from several interests that are as important for the Kremlin today as they were then.

The first is that through Syria, Russia is able to project power throughout the Middle East and combat US influence in the region.

Assad gave Russia a much-coveted warmwater port on the Mediterranean in Tartus, as well as an air base near Latakia. Agreements with Assad will allow Russia to operate the port and air base for the next half century, if not longer. This has strategic significance for Moscow, which explains why, in the midst of its war with Ukraine, over the last week it has undertaken bombing runs against the rebels in northern Syria, trying to halt their advance.

In addition, Moscow has an interest in showing other allies that it will come to their aid and keep them from obliteration – one reason the rapid defeat last week of Assad forces around Aleppo was such an embarrassment for the Kremlin. Assad’s poor showing undermines Russia’s position in the region and trashes the perception Russia wants to project that – unlike the US – it is a superpower on which its allies can rely to ensure they do not fall.