Not reported within NZ, I believe.

All Israeli soldiers should be seen as potential war ciminals by definition.

Israelis applying for a tourist visa are being asked by New Zealand if they committed war crimes!

The questionnaire for Israeli citizens asks:

- the dates of their service, the locations of their bases, the corps and units

And also asks these 3 questions:

- “Have you been associated with any group or organization that has used or promoted violence or human rights abuses to further their aims?”

- “Have you committed or been involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity, or human rights abuses?”

- “Have you been associated with any intelligence service or group, or law enforcement agency?”

At least one Israeli was denied entry based upon his answers, so far.

The right-wing zionists in NZ are on fire over this.

The human rights commissioner is, by the way, Jewish.

The Chief Human Rights Commissioner has called for a “hotline” set up to report Israeli soldiers holidaying in New Zealand to be shut down.

The hotline was promoted in a newsletter from the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) last week and encouraged people to report any IDF soldiers or reservists visiting New Zealand.

“We need your help to track them down so we can let them know they are not welcome here."

Today Chief Human Rights Commissioner Dr Stephen Rainbow called for the “immediate end” to the hotline.

He said the commission had received more than 90 complaints about it.

Rainbow said that while the promotion “may not be unlawful” due to New Zealand’s laws on freedom of speech, it could be “potentially harmful” to Israeli and Jewish people in New Zealand.

“Israeli and Jewish people have as much right as everyone else in New Zealand to be safe, secure, and free from harassment,” Rainbow said.

“This sort of action has the risk of a ripple effect which may cause harm in the community. We call on those behind the hotline to close it down and cease promotion immediately.”

The commission said it had also received eight complaints about immigration policy allowing Israeli soldiers to enter New Zealand under the visa waiver scheme that applies to Israel.

The Commission acknowledged that many Kiwis wanted the Government to enforce international humanitarian and human rights law.

“We encourage them to do so in a way that does not put other people at risk.”

Responding to Rainbow’s comments, PSNA chairman John Minto called it a “disingenuous message” from the Commission, and said the hotline did not target all Israeli and Jewish people in New Zealand.

“This campaign is about Israeli soldiers coming here for rest and recreation after a campaign of industrial-scale killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

“To imply it is about Jews is deeply disgusting and despicable.”

He said the organisation “certainly won’t be closing it down”.

The New Zealand Jewish Council called the newsletter “antisemitic” and said it “crossed a line”.

“These calls incite harassment and violence, as many online responses to it explicitly urge. Such language does not target Israel’s government, leaders or policies — it targets individuals based on their nationality (military service is mandatory for most Israeli citizens), including Israelis living in New Zealand,” it said.