Last time I looked Israeli tanks were 10 km from Damascus

UPDATED 10:13 PM EST -- ISRAELI TANKS ARE CROSSING INTO SYRIA

Columns of Israeli Main Battle Tanks are crossing into the Quneitra Governorate of Syria, in the direction of Damascus.

UPDATE 8:27 EST --

Israel is sending multiple columns of Main Battle Tanks into Syria. The map below shows, in a general sense, from where these tank columns are entering (Click map twice to enlarge):

INVASION AND CONQUEST???

Numerous reports ae coming in that the Israeli entry into Syria is, in fact, and INVASION! Multiple reports are flowing-in stating (verbatum): " Villages and towns of Arna, Baqasem, Rayma, Haina, Qalaat Jandal, Haina, Al-Husayniyah, and Jiata Al-Khashab in the southernDamascuscountryside have been taken by Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has commenced waves on BOMBINGS in Damascus and elsewhere in Syria.

As the second wave of bombing took place, numerous reports began coming in indicating a CHEMICAL SMELL is now wafting through parts of Damascus causing people to choke and go into convulsions on the streets!

Below, an image of the Chemical Cloud in a Damascus neighborhood:

Earlier tonight, as of 6:39 PM EST - Israeli tanks were within 38km of Damascus.

IDF air strikes are now targeting the Scientific Studies and Research Center in Damascus, shocking local residents:

MORE: ISRAELI FIGHTER JETS STRIKE SYRIAN-TURKISH BORDER TARGETS!

They appear to be hitting the Turks, too.

-- As of 8:22 PM, reporting indicated Israeli Tanks within 22 km of Damascus.

-- Israeli jets bombing Syrian navy ships. Jews are making Syria defenseless against the Jewish takeover.

Saudi Foreign Ministry issues more empty words.

They truly have shown themselves to be cowardly people, the Saudis. Allowed the Genocide in Gaza; did nothing. Allowed the Israeli attacks against Iran, did nothing.

The Saudi's seem to me to have become Israeli-owned pets. The Israeli's should make the Saudis wear dog collars to properly display their true character as a people and their so-called Monarchy.

-- 8:28 PM EST -- Intel reports said "Israeli tanks are less than 3 km from the city of Qatana in the southern Damascus, Syria countryside."

-- 8:30 PM EST -- Intel Report "Israeli tanks are 23km from Damascus…. Still not a single shot fired at them, not a single HTS statement. Nothing."



Israeli Media: "Media: "One of the largest attack operations in the history of the Air Force" • More than 250 military targets were attacked in Syria - including bases of the Assad army, dozens of fighter jets, dozens of surface-to-air missile systems, production sites and warehouses of anti-aircraft missiles and surface-to-surface missiles -ground.

-- 9:07 PM EST -- Intel Report: "Israel is advancing faster on Damascus than HTS did."

It is now completely CONFIRMED: "Turkey provides all the ISIS fighters !

Israeli Mossad agents are the leaders and directors of each insurgent Muslim group."

10:47 PM EST -- Assad rejected a deal with the U.S. before his overthrow:



Before the Western-backed "opposition" advance in Syria, the Americans offered him to stop allowing Iran to use his territory for Hezbollah. In return, the U.S. promised a gradual lifting of sanctions against Syria.



More fatal for Assad was his refusal to improve relations with Erdogan, who proposed normalizing ties with Damascus in exchange for restraining Kurdish groups and allowing the return of at least some Syrian refugees to the republic.

When those two offers were rejected, both the US/Israel and Turkey unleashed HTS.

11:04 PM EST -- A large Turkish military column has now entered northeastern Syria.

11:11 PM EST -- All communications (that I have access to) into and out of Syria are now cut off. I do not anticipate being able to continue live updates from this moment.

