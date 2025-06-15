ISRAELI STRIKES HIT IRANIAN DECOYS? Expert exposes IDF's failed attacks
Israel brags about hitting Iranian missile launchers—but did they just fall for FAKES?
Russian military expert Yuri Lyamin reveals:
"High chance" Israeli strikes hit dummy targets, not real missile launchers.
One "destroyed" launcher in IDF footage was already decommissioned—visible on Google Earth for years!
If Israel can’t tell a real target from scrap metal, how effective were their strikes REALLY?
Britain perfected decoys in WW 11
