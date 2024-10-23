https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/israeli-spy-anyone-who-gets-in-our-way-even-politicians-in-the-west-will-fall

Mosab Yousef, a documented Israeli Spy, said on Piers Morgan's TV Show "Anyone who gets in the way, even if they are politicians in the West, they are going to FALL. We have the right to bring them up, and to bring them DOWN."

Yes, you read that correctly, an Israeli spy just THREATENED to MURDER Western politicians.

Mosab Hassan Yousef (born 5 May 1978) is an ex–Palestinian militant who defected to Israel in 1997, thereafter working as an Israeli spy for the Shin Bet until he moved to the United States in 2007.

His father is Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas. A New York Times bestselling author, he is known for his outspoken criticisms of Hamas and Islam.

The Shin Bet considered Yousef to be Israel's most valuable source within the Hamas leadership.

Here is the entire video segment so you can see it and hear it for yourselves:

To my surprise and delight, a man whom I RARELY-IF-EVER agree with, Cenk Uygur, jumped on this quite well, while Piers

Morgan just seemed to sit there . . . perhaps stunned . . . on his own show!

Israel says it will kill U.S. politicians if they don't support Israel. Now do you see how dangerous this Zionist occupation is?

How They Control Congress

They Admit "New World Order:"

Stunningly, they ADMIT they are deliberately destroying everything to bring in a "New World Order" with all governments gone except a "Sanhedrin"

See HERE

These lunatics are coming for you, too, Jewish people who don't buy this crap. They say they represent you, but they represent your destruction.

All of us had better wake up to the mentality that rules you while you still can.

This is the same mass formation psychosis as NAZISM, only it is DISGUISED by a CULT that masks and hides behind and identifies within the victimhood of NAZISM...the Jewish.



It has the same doctrine of SUPERIORTY, dictatorship etc.



At it's core it is all the same: SATANISM.



They are not Jewish. Real Jews are like you and me, don't you see?

HERE. Real Jews, Protesting Zio-Nazi Netanyahu: