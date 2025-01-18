Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announces that the Otzma Yehudit Party will resign from the government in light of the Gaza ceasefire:

"In light of the approval of the reckless agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of hundreds of prisoners whose hands are stained with Israeli blood, the concession of the army's achievements in the war, the withdrawal of army forces from areas in the Gaza Strip, and the cessation of fighting in Gaza—this agreement is considered a surrender to Hamas.

The party will submit official resignations from the government and coalition tomorrow morning."

Israeli PM Netanyahu says ceasefire in Gaza is only TEMPORARY