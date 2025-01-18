Israeli Government Collapses Over Peace Deal
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announces that the Otzma Yehudit Party will resign from the government in light of the Gaza ceasefire:
"In light of the approval of the reckless agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of hundreds of prisoners whose hands are stained with Israeli blood, the concession of the army's achievements in the war, the withdrawal of army forces from areas in the Gaza Strip, and the cessation of fighting in Gaza—this agreement is considered a surrender to Hamas.
The party will submit official resignations from the government and coalition tomorrow morning."
LOL. Just submitted a response elsewhere to one of Robin's posts which is relevant here. Trump's negotiator, from what I read today, used "salty" language to push through the deal. The war "est fini," my friends. The reason? The weapons and limits of combat have been tested. All Israel-Hamas wars are to test the limits of war. This one is always asymmetrical. The Israeli take-over of Syria is asymmetrical. They're loading tanks and other equipment onto Israeli transport for ownership. The "answers" have been provided and noted. My post from the other article:
"...After writing extensively on the Israeli Gaza genocide, I concluded the "conflict" has been staged as a beta test for a purely AI-driven war when asymmetry exists. Hamas-Hezbollah forces have no equivalent to the Israeli AI coupled with highly superior weaponry and munitions which has been orchestrating the violence in Gaza.
Ukraine, OTOH, represents an AI-driven conflict instigated primarily to reveal and test each side's weapons and munitions in a primarily symmetric conflict. Whereas the unit called Hamas-Hezbollah doesn't possess hypersonic Oreshnik missiles, the destruction in Gaza shows how quickly an asymmetric conflict can depopulate a nation state. AI-designated targets remove the human element of empathy. We need to disabuse ourselves of the idea that only 40,000+ died in Gaza. This number represents a convenient fabrication to appease uneasy minds who supported the genocide.
The utter brutality of bombing hospitals; schools; mosques; and refugee-tent compounds while allowing no aid to enter accomplished its goal; every nation paid attention to the inequality in forces. The result can be noted in the fact that over 50 countries have contacted Israel about purchasing AI used in the conflict. Israel now boasts, as they always do, their AI capabilities are "proven in Gaza."
This is why Israel periodically "fights" a war in Gaza. They test their weapons and digital sophistication. Thus, I only emotionally responded to the civilian deaths in Gaza. I care very little about who "wins" a war.
Again, the Ukraine War has shown how a conflict engineered by AI can interact while significant weaponry is exposed to change the odds in battle...such as the hypersonic Oreshnik missile.
They were both beta tests. One involves supposed symmetry and the other asymmetry. The symmetrical conflict also reveals, quite importantly, how sustainable the opposing economies are and how quickly any side can gain advantage to a war-footing production and acquire weapons worldwide. Russia, for example, has been greatly assisted by missiles sent from Iran and unloaded in Russia against universal economic sanctions levied by the U.S. while Europe is collapsing under Green Energy restrictions and cannot sustain a war footing.
Never forget that all wars are bankers' wars, and the Universal Financiers control BIS, World Bank, all central banks worldwide, and any other financial organization through which nations, fearing for their very existence, borrow to finance their defense postures. Never forget Lukashenko's revelation at the beginning of the "Covid Pandemic" that he was offered a substantial loan on extremely favorable terms from the World Bank if he would lockdown his citizens; close businesses; institute onerous health restrictions; etc."