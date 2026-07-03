Israeli Plan to Herd Palestinians Into Controlled “Shelters” to Begin “Within A Matter of Weeks”



Israel is preparing to channel Palestinians into fenced “humanitarian shelters” in areas outside Hamas’s control, policed by a foreign force, while its military deepens its occupation of the rest of Gaza, according to the pro-Netanyahu paper Israel Hayom, which reported the plan approvingly.



Under the plan, unarmed civilians would be directed to a first zone in Tel al-Sultan, near Rafah, an area Drop Site has documented Israel systematically razing.



A “multinational force” - the ISF - operating under the Trump administration’s “Board of Peace” would deploy there from a newly built base, equipped to police the zones, while the Israeli military “continues to maintain and deepen its hold” beyond the Yellow Line.



The camp/base for the force “has already been built,” and the Board of Peace has “begun identifying sites” for logistics warehouses, with the groundwork underway now, and deployment in the coming weeks.



The paper described the effort as a “pincer movement”: the military seizing more territory as the population is siphoned into the controlled zones, in the hope that Hamas is left “without a population, territory or resources.”



Officials said the areas would receive caravans and aid, but not the concrete needed to actually rebuild Gaza.



The plan matches what Drop Site has previously exposed through leaked documents: a surveilled, checkpoint-controlled “planned community” in Rafah designed to force Palestinians into what amounts to an Israeli panopticon, tracked and screened as a condition of receiving aid.



An Israeli political source told the paper the military would keep up “the pace of targeted killings while remaining below the threshold of international criticism… as long as Hamas is unwilling to disarm.”



The buildup is already visible: the “Board of Peace” itself posted images of tactical vehicles arriving at a logistics base on June 30, matching the article’s account of preparations underway.

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