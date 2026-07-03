Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
8h

Kinda reminds you of a...concentration camp maybe? The british did similar things in malaya and the american occupiers tried the "hamlet program". This will be imported back to the american "homeland" eventually. The IDF trains your local police...you keep wondering like the local traffic cop treats like a palistinian now?

Reply
Share
RT's avatar
RT
4h

"Noahide Law" coming to a neighborhood near you very soon.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture