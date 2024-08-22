🔴 Israeli Maj. General REVEALS WHAT WILL HAPPEN | Yemen: Response Delay Due To PLANNING

22 Aug 2024

The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement confirms ongoing support for the Gaza Strip as the Israeli war of genocide continues, vowing that the Axis' response is inevitable and will be painful.

The Israeli occupation has been carrying out the crime of the century against the people of the Gaza Strip for 321 days now, confirmed the leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stressing that this Israeli crime is being committed in partnership with the United States and with Western support.

In his speech today, Thursday, regarding the developments of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and regional developments, Sayyed al-Houthi said that [shouldering] responsibility and [upholding the] religious and moral duty incumbent on all Muslims, in a way that lives up to the utmost injustice the Palestinian people are subjected to, coupled with failure to take action, “is a serious matter."

He stressed that religious scholars and enlightened people are the ones mostly responsible for opening the eyes of the nation and raising its awareness regarding the dangers of failing to support the Palestinian people.

Defending Gaza and the al-Aqsa Mosque is a sacred duty incumbent on all Muslims, according to Sayyed al-Houthi, who affirmed that some are slackening in this respect while others are being complicit.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further stressed that "failure to support the Palestinian people is a danger to the Arab and Islamic peoples and an opportunity for the enemies," hailing the decision of the Colombian President to ban the export of coal to the occupation entity in support of Gaza, while "we see Arab regimes pursuing exports to the enemy."

He added, in the context of the stances of Arab regimes from the aggression on Gaza, that some of them have gone as far as punishing with imprisonment, fines, torture, and sometimes exile whosoever sympathizes with the Palestinian people and their freedom fighters.

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that "it is inappropriate for the Islamic and Arab arena to be devoid of popular solidarity with the Palestinian people, while interaction continues in non-Islamic countries."

Support fronts for Gaza

Regarding the developments in occupied Palestine, Sayyed Al-Houthi touched on the speech of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the US Congress last month, noting that it was not about him receiving a warm welcome and standing ovations for his crimes but rather about him returning with more military and political support to take his crimes to the next level.

