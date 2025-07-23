A new plan to settle Gaza with Israelis was presented in the Israeli Knesset today. It includes the following elements:

1.2 million Jews will relocate to Gaza.

All Palestinians will be expelled.

300,000 housing units will be built

High-tech, agriculture, and education centers will be built.

It is starting to appear to very many people that this ENTIRE "war" between Israel and HAMAS was never about defeating Hamas or even getting back the hostages. It appears to many people that it was always about the destruction of the Palestinian people to establish greater Israel.

According to the Geneva Convention, "Ethnic cleansing" and "forced relocation" of civilian populations are "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

The Geneva Convention is enforced through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague, which is separate and distinct from the International CRIMINAL COURT (Rome Statute) to which neither Israel nor the US are signatories.

So any Arrest Warrants in existence from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) MUST be enforced by both the United States and Israel as a Treaty Obligation, because both countries signed and ratified the Geneva Convention.

The information above also includes details that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is deeply involved in this effort. Similar allegations claim Itamar Ben Gvir, another Israeli Cabinet Minister, is also deeply involved. That seems to confirm that the efforts above are embraced by the highest levels of the Israeli Government.

Below, video of Smotrich being interviewed about the future of Israel, wherein he claims Jerusalem "goes all the way to Damascus."

Proving this entire debacle was planned well in advance, is this passage from a book published in the year 2000:

Hal Turner Opinion

What we are all seeing in GAZA, is not the result of a "terror attack on October 7" -- that attack was known about in advance by Israel and they LET IT HAPPEN ON PURPOSE, so they could wage __this__ war, and achieve the goals they laid out all the way back in the year 2000.

This entire deadly spectacle - including the ongoing starvation -- was planned. The people who planned it and the people now carrying out the plan, are among the most evil people on this planet. Liars, cheats, thieves, and murderers; THAT is what the government of Israel today, actually is.

As Jesus taught us in the Bible, Book of John, 8:42 - 47 they ". . . are of their father, the Devil."

Throughout the Bible we are taught "By their fruits, you will know them." Look at the fruits of Israel today: Chaos, destruction, and death. They literally ARE of their father, the devil.