Ironically, Israel may not even exist for all the mention it is getting from western media

From Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/24/765766/Israel-Iran-missiles-Dimona-Arad-war

A military correspondent for the Israeli regime’s Channel 14 throws a fit of rage on air, publicly criticizing efforts by authorities to gloss over and limit scrutiny over sheer underperformance of the regime’s air defense systems in the face of a recent Iranian missile barrage.

Hillel Biton Rosen made the remarks after Iranian missiles flew right past the regime’s much-vaunted missile interception systems to deliver crushing blows to the city of Dimona and the nearby city of Arad in the central part of the occupied territories on Sunday.

Social media was flooded with footage of dramatic impact moments and, what some observers called, apocalyptic aftermaths of the Iranian counterstrikes that either killed or injured more than 200, besides leaving huge trails of destruction.

Rosen said officials had to clarify what actually happened during the Iranian retaliation targeting Dimona, a heavily fortified city that hosts the regime’s infamous nuclear reactor in its vicinity, and Arad.

“Officials must explain to the public what happened in Dimona and Arad; Israel’s air defenses failed!”

The journalist expressed dissatisfaction with briefings provided by senior military figures, saying he did not buy into their characterization of events.

“I do not accept the explanations of senior military officials; inviting us to briefings and saying this was a ‘miscalculation’ and that we should ask no further questions is unacceptable!”

Warning of continued scrutiny

Rosen also signaled that journalists might continue pressing the issue publicly if officials continued to withhold proper answers.

“If necessary, we will shout and raise our voices; the public must know exactly why the missiles were not intercepted!”

The SOLE mention I found on the search engine from MSM

Iran says that the attack was in retaliation for the strike carried out on its nuclear Natanz facility earlier on Saturday. However, Israel denies responsibility for the attack.

At least 40 people have been injured after an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, according to the Israeli military on Saturday evening.

https://www.euronews.com/2026/03/21/at-least-40-injured-after-iranian-missile-strikes-israeli-town-home-to-nuclear-facility

Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike on Saturday, the official Iranian news agency Mizan reported. There was no radiation leakage, it said, as the war in the Middle East entered its fourth week.

https://www.ms.now/news/iran-natanz-nuclear-facility-airstrike

Looking at lamestream media one might almost be tempted to disbelieve reports like this.

JUST IN: Nuclear leaks force settlers to flee Dimona after surprise Iran’s strikes - OPTM

Israel Hit Natanz — Iran Hit Dimona. Both Nuclear Sites Are Now in the Strike Zone