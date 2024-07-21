Sanaa has pledged an 'inevitable' response to the Israeli escalation and confirmed the Yemeni people's 'steadfastness' in supporting Gaza

Israeli warplanes launched heavy raids on Yemen's western port city of Hodeidah on 20 July, targeting fuel depots and oil refineries as well as the province's power station, according to reports in Saudi media and Yemen's Al-Masirah TV.

Local reports say the air raids left several dead and wounded. Videos shared on social media show massive fires blazing at the Port of Hodeidah.

Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya news outlet claims 12 Israeli warplanes, including F-35 fighter jets, took part in the attack. Although earlier reports said the US and UK took part in Saturday's raids, a senior Israeli official told Hebrew daily Walla that "Israeli fighter jets alone conducted strikes on the Houthi-controlled port city.

Nasr El-Din Amer, Vice President of the Ansarallah Media Authority, stressed on Saturday evening that the Israeli raids “will not change” Yemen's steadfast support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

“The response to this aggression is inevitable, and the Yemeni people are stronger than all forces of evil. We are a people who prefer martyrdom and sacrifice over witnessing Gaza being slaughtered without taking action,” the Yemeni official added.

“We are also a people who, when targeted, do not retreat but instead increase in determination and conviction in the necessity of confrontation and response. We are Yemen, the land of faith, wisdom, jihad, and steadfastness.”

Ansarallah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam issued a similar statement, saying that by targeting civilian facilities, Israel “aims to double the suffering of the people and pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza. This is a dream that, Allah willing, will never come true.”

Israel's first-ever direct attack on Yemen comes one day after Sanaa launched an unprecedented drone strike on the city of Tel Aviv, bypassing all air defense systems before hitting a building near the US consulate.

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli air force determined that the drone was tracked for at least six minutes before it reached its target, claiming that a “human error” led to it not being engaged by air defenses.

The report also says the drone, codenamed “Yafa,” had flown for more than 10 hours, traversing Egypt before coming into Tel Aviv from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea at a low altitude, making a trip of over 2,000 kilometers.

Earlier this week, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla, urged authorities in Washington to take a more forceful approach against Yemen, saying current efforts to deter the nation’s pro-Palestine operations are “failing.”

Since January, Washington and London have been leading an illegal war against Yemen in a failed attempt to stop the operations in support of Gaza. Despite heavily bombing the country dozens of times, Sanaa has continued to launch attacks on Israeli-linked ships and ports

IDF CONFIRMS Attack On Yemen | THREATENS Everyone Else With ESCALATION

Al Mayadeen's correspondent reports that civil defense teams continue to battle the blazing fires that erupted due to the Israeli aggression on oil storage facilities.

Al Mayadeen English

Fires engulfing oil facilities of the Ras Kathib power station in Yemen's Hodeidah after Israeli air aggression on Saturday, July 20, 2024 (Social media)

Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the strikes targeted the Ras Kathib power station in Hodeidah, igniting the oil storage facilities.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported martyrs and wounded as a result of the aggression, confirming that civilians suffered severe burns due to the fires.

Israeli Kan 11 channel citing a US official reported that the Israelis conducted an attack in Yemen.

Civil defense teams are battling to extinguish the fires and flames engulfing the targeted zone, our correspondent added, noting that the size of the blaze is making the task extremely difficult.

Yemeni sources informed Al Mayadeen that these airstrikes were coordinated between US and Israeli forces, indicating that the nature of the targets hit by the aggression shows the blindness of the enemy.

They emphasized that there will be a response to the aggression.

Read more: Yemen strikes ship for violating 'Israel' ban hours after Tel Aviv op.

Israeli media quoted official American sources stating that 25 F-35 fighters attacked multiple targets in Yemen in several attack waves.

Furthermore, an Israeli media platform mentioned that Italians assisted "Israel" with refueling aircraft in Yemeni airspace.

Following the Israeli aggression, the head of Yemen's negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdul-Salam, affirmed that pressuring Yemen to cease supporting Gaza is "a dream that will not come true for the Israeli enemy."

"The brutal Israeli aggression will only increase the determination and the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and its brave armed forces in an escalating manner."

From Blazing Press who do regular updates

Everything and EVERYONE in Israel 🇮🇱 is on heightened alert 🚨 now. Israel has reinforced its air defenses ahead of the Houthi retaliation attack on Israel. The Israeli Transportation Ministry held an urgent session to discuss these potential attacks on Israel Sea 🌊 Ports, Airports ✈️ and Train Stations 🚆 Israel is not only expecting a HEZBOLLAH response from Lebanon 🇱🇧 , and not only expecting a HOUTHI response from Yemen 🇾🇪 , but are now expecting an Iranian proxy group response from inside IRAQ 🇮🇶, and possibly the Iranian proxy group that has moved into Syria 🇸🇾 There is a fear that all 3 or 4 could unite and time their rocket and drone attacks against Israel, the EXACT SAME way that Iran 🇮🇷 timed its drone and rocket attack on Israel 🇮🇱 April 13-14, in an attempt to overwhelm and penetrate Israel’s air Defense systems to cause destruction in Israel. There is a GROWING CALL for unity and TAKING ACTION among the “AXIS OF RESISTANCE” to increase the fight against Israel.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/70398

This is the Houthi response

Propaganda footage show destruction of Israeli Knesset

"THEY OPENED THE GATES OF HELL!" | Israel Targets Oil & Electricity In Yemen | Live

Al-Jazeera

Whose side is ISIS on?

ISIS declares war on Hamas.

So ISIS has the same enemies as the west?