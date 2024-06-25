The latest from Hal Turner

Israel Defense Force Lieutenant General (res.) Aviv Kochavi has confirmed War will commence into Lebanon.

He publicly said tonight: "I say this from here, first and foremost to the residents of Lebanon. Not only do I suggest you leave from the moment the war begins, but I also suggest you leave from the moment of tension because the intensity of the attack will be something you have never seen. Never seen.

COVERT INTEL

Not-so-subtle hint at Nuclear Weapons

Israeli officials revealed to the White House that conditions in the upcoming war with Hezbollah may become so severe, that "Israel may have to utilize weapons never used before, to stop the missiles hitting Israel."

It is widely understood that they were referring to nuclear weapons.

The Israeli officials were then told that if they utilize nuclear weapons, depending upon who gets hit, Israel should not be surprised if one or more other nuclear-armed powers around the world, attack Israel in retaliation, using nuclear weapons, and might do so without _any_ advance warning.

They were also told that Israel would immediately become a pariah nation with whom almost no one will engage in trade or commerce. Their national economy will likely be made to collapse and even food would likely not be shipped to Israel from almost any country on earth, bringing literal starvation to the land.

Israel was also reminded that the rise in retaliatory acts against Jews around the world, already sharply higher over the Gaza "Genocide," would likely explode out of control, globally, likely bringing unimaginable suffering and personal disaster to countless people.

The Israelis allegedly replied 'We will do what we will do."

The Houthis hit a second Greek-owned ship - The attacks in full alignment with Russian and Chinese interests

The US naval operation in Eritrea, which is the largest since World War II according to the Americans themselves, failed miserably. The Houthis continue to hold free navigation hostage.

NATO, as well as Europe, must be troubled by the effectiveness of the Houthis. Let's see what state the NATO Navy is in.

4 days ago, the Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged truck "Tutor" was attacked twice by unmanned marine vehicles on the sides, as well as on the stern. One sailor was killed, while the ship sank.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Houthis again attacked the also Greek-owned Transworld Navigator truck, which was sailing in Erythra, similarly using an unmanned marine vehicle. A second ship, sailing in the Indian Ocean, the Stolt Sequoia, was hit by cruise missiles.

CENTCOM announced that the Transworld Navigator sustained minor damage and continued its voyage. In total, the Houthis have hit more than 60 ships, using missiles and drones, while 4 sailors have been killed.

They have also seized one ship and sunk 2 since last November. Since the war in Gaza began, the Houthis have been targeting free navigation in the region in order to show their support for Hamas.

They have often claimed that their targets are ships that serve Israeli interests, however the targeting of unrelated ships by the rebels is inconsistent with these claims.

The last time the US Navy had an operation like the current crisis in the Red Sea was World War II, says Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper. https://t.co/temuARjkxy pic.twitter.com/UJCtJBKpIv — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) June 24, 2024

The consequences of the US failure in Eritrea are incalculable

A drop in the ocean seems to be the operation of the US and its allies to ensure stability in the region and the safety of passing ships.

The warships are tasked with protecting a 1,200-mile coastline that stretches in and out of the Suez Canal, which handles $1 trillion a year in world trade. 15% of world trade passes through the Red Sea.

CBS was in the War Room of Operation Prosperity Guardian, speaking with the top official in the area, Rear Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the 5th Fleet, who testified that the Navy will not leave the area under Houthi hostages. Unfortunately, all of the attacks refute him.

In total since November, the Houthis have launched 100 attacks and the US Navy has destroyed over 150 drones. However and as we predicted, these successes were a drop in the ocean and did not stop the major container shipping companies from stopping sailing through the Suez Canal and instead opting for the much longer route from the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa.

This "detour" translates into an extra month of travel as well as $1 million worth of fuel. And the effects, mainly on the European economies, according to the president of the American FED, are incalculable.

The fact that the Tesla and Volvo companies suspended some of their European productions in January 2024 due to interruptions in their supply chain is a striking proof.

Cooper, on the other hand, speaks of a 40% reduction in traffic in the Suez Canal ( reports speak of a 65% reduction compared to last year ), with the Houthis using cheap weapons systems supplied to them by Iran, such as Drone Samad, with a range of 1100 miles and anti-ship ballistic missiles with a range of 300 miles.

In fact, according to Cooper, the Houthis are the only entity to date that has launched anti-ship missiles against both commercial and warships.

The last time the US Navy had an operation like the current Red Sea crisis was World War II, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper pointed out.

"The Houthis are the first entity in the history of the world to ever use ballistic missiles against ships," he added.

"The Houthis are the first entity in the history of the world to use anti-ship ballistic missiles ever," explains Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper. https://t.co/DcVKFRPX2p pic.twitter.com/x6HXsys2zH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) June 24, 2024

Big winners Russia and China

The above is the bread and butter of Russia, which has monopolized oil transport through the Suez Canal. According to the French company Kpler, 92% of the oil passing through the Suez is of Russian origin, since the Houthis have promised Russia and China not to attack the ships in their fleet.

How does this translate to a western cost of living? The implications are much more serious and complex, as Western governments resort to regulatory monetary policy practices in order to squeeze the inflationary costs of millions of dollars in fuel and insurance.

It is also not only the safety of navigation that Russians enjoy, but also partly Chinese. These people resort to insurance contracts with non-western companies, which seem to be cheap compared to those of the west.

In the end, it all boils down to the same denominator.

Western countries that have sanctioned Russia over the war in Ukraine and Europeans continue to see costs and inflation soar, while supposedly sanctioned Russia and China remain immune. due, of course, to their political choices and their position, ultimately, on the "right side of history".

Zero hour for Israel-Hezbollah conflict

The developments in the Middle East seem to be stormy, with the situation worsening day by day. Things are on a tightrope as Israel and Hezbollah are locked in a protracted conflict, with Israel talking of an imminent invasion of Lebanon in the coming days if Nasrallah is not removed.

Against the background of the developments, Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Galand, made an emergency trip to the US in order to meet with top officials of the Biden administration to discuss the developments on the "twin fronts" in Gaza and Lebanon.

Specifically, Gallant, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces, will meet with Lloyd Austin (Minister of Defense), Anthony Blinken (Minister of Foreign Affairs) as well as Joe Biden's special envoy, Amos Hochstein (born in Israel who recently visited Israel, but also Lebanon, as we mentioned in a related article recently).

The meeting is expected to take place in a tense atmosphere, as Israel brings back to the fore the issue of reduced arms shipments from the US, an issue that has caused discomfort in the US, describing it as "complicated".

Gallant delivers Netanyahu's ultimatums, which are as follows, according to the Israeli website N12:

If Nasrallah is not removed, then Israel will be forced to act in Lebanon immediately

Arms shipments to Israel, from the US, must resume at an unimpeded pace

A war against Hezbollah should have specific Objective Objectives (OBGs), Israel cannot repeat a broad ground invasion in Lebanon, as in Gaza

The operations in Lebanon will use weapons and weapons systems that have never been used before (this statement is not a threat from the Netanyahu government, but is part of the limited operations inside Lebanon, in which Israel believes that if if state-of-the-art weapon systems are used, then the ANSK of Israel will be established more easily. We repeat, according to the lessons of the 2006 war, during the second Lebanon war, this may not be the case)

Israel lends legitimacy to such an operation, legitimacy which, according to Netanyahu, will be ensured through a diplomatic campaign, organized by the US (again, the US cannot guarantee this with countries such as Russia and China, to be on the other side and fighting for the opposite. Not to mention the recent arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas, by the International Criminal Court in The Hague)

The said diplomatic coalition will also be military, since it will provide an "Umbrella" of anti-ballistic protection over Israel, orchestrated with the country's anti-ballistic shield (Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow-3).

Israel will not under any circumstances accept the Biden administration's cessation of operations in Rafah as a condition for providing aid to Lebanon. No, pending the transition to phase C, which will return the hostages dead or alive and further weaken Hamas.

Tens of thousands of fighters from Iraq, Iran, Syria and Yemen, ready to flock to Hezbollah's side

Nasrallah sends a message of strength and self-sufficiency, in the same tone as Iran's statements, that Hezbollah can defend itself.

"We told them," says Nasrallah, "thank you, but we are already overwhelmed by the numbers we have," referring to the hordes of fighters willing to send Iraq, Iran, Syria and Yemen to fight alongside Hezbollah.

Additionally, and according to statements to the Guardian by an official of an organization linked to Hezbollah and Iran, who remained anonymous, fighters from the Fatemiyoun (Afghanistan) and Zainabiyoun (Pakistan) Brigades are also said to be fighting in Lebanon.

Nevertheless, the US continues to live with the fear that Iran might get involved in a possible war in Lebanon. "Hezbollah is more capable, in terms of capabilities, number of missiles, etc., than Hamas. And I would say that I see Iran willing to provide more support to Hezbollah," said US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown.

The organization, however, on Saturday, in a show of strength both in terms of intelligence and technical capabilities, released a video marking key Israeli military positions along with coordinates.

Sirens sounded in Israel on Sunday as the country's air defenses intercepted a Hezbollah drone in the lower Galilee, in the Mishgav region. Also on Sunday, another drone was intercepted outside Israeli airspace. The specific drone had been launched by an organization close to Iran, from the territory of Iraq.

Firefights have been a daily occurrence since the war in Gaza began in October last year, but things took a turn for the worse this month after Taleb Abdullah, now the top Hezbollah official, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Hezbollah retaliated with volleys of fire, as well as exploding drones against Northern Israel.

In conclusion, the situation smells like gunpowder, but if Netanyahu does indeed make the above-mentioned conditions, regarding diplomatic and military assistance from a coalition of the willing, led by the US, then he will have to face reality, which is not with part of Israel.

The most important fact, perhaps, is the phobic syndrome of the US for the direct involvement of Iran in the conflict, which, fatally, would also cause the direct involvement of the US on Iranian soil.

Several Western officials have warned that the Middle East is on the brink of a wider war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, which includes a fresh statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warning "We are on the eve of the war expanding."

"The risk of this war affecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger," Borrell told reporters while going into a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

This follows days ago Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah declaring that if Israel launches a bigger offensive, "nowhere would be safe" and even EU member Cyprus could come under fire given its historic cooperation with Israel's military. Greek and Cypriot leaders condemned the threat as "absolutely unacceptable".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also on Monday confirmed she'll travel to Lebanon soon as part of a diplomatic push to avoid escalation. "A further escalation would be a catastrophe for people in the region," she said.

A Sunday interview by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did nothing to calm things, but has only ratcheted tensions, given he signaled that winding down Gaza operations in the south will mean taking a bigger fight to Hezbollah in the north:

Netanyahu said in a lengthy TV interview that while the army is close to completing its current ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, that would not mean the war is over. But he said fewer troops would be needed in Gaza, freeing up forces to battle Hezbollah. "We will have the possibility of transferring some of our forces north, and we will do that," he told Israel's Channel 14, a pro-Netanyahu TV channel, in an interview that was frequently interrupted by applause from the studio audience. First and foremost, for defense," he added, but also to allow tens of thousands of displaced Israelis to return home.

″We can fight on several fronts and we are prepared to do that," Netanyahu declared, while also saying he's still open to diplomatic solution but that the problem can be solved "in a different way" if needed.

Meanwhile there are fresh reports that France is offering the Lebanese government a military deal if its armed forces agree to push Hezbollah away from the Israeli border. Paris wants the Lebanese army to launch a security operation to move Hezbollah back to the Litani River, however, the scenario is far-fetched.

"Nothing will happen without a political green light," a French official told an international publication, "[but] we need to be prepared to facilitate an increased presence of the LAF in South Lebanon to contribute to the security of [the] Lebanese people and to the sovereignty of the Lebanese state and territory."

Amid a daily escalating tit-for-tat exchange of drone and rocket attacks, Iranian fighters are offering to travel to south Lebanon to support Hezbollah. The Associated Press writes that "Thousands of fighters from Iran-backed groups in the Middle East are ready to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel if the simmering conflict escalates into a full-blown war, officials with Iran-backed factions and analysts say." This underscores how easily this could blow up into massive confrontation between Israel and Iran.