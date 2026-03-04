This was the report from international press



http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/128958537.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

Zero Hedge

New GEOINT from spatial intelligence firm Vantor shows high-resolution satellite imagery of the aftermath of a reported Iranian drone strike early Monday on Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura complex. This attack has taken Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery offline.

Vantor’s satellite imagery shows visible damage across multiple refinery structures, though the full extent of the disruption and physical destruction remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s deputy foreign minister, Majid Takht-Revanchi, denied claims that Iran attacked the Ras Tanura complex following earlier reports.

According to the agency’s source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis.

TEHRAN, March 2. /TASS/. Israel attached the refinery of Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura in a false flag operation, Tasnim news agency said, citing a source.

“The attack against petroleum facilities of Saudi Arabia this morning was made by Israelis and is an example of the false flag operation,” the source said. Saudi Aramco’s facilities have never been targeted by Iran, he added.

“According to data furnished to us by intelligence sources, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is also one of the next targets of Israelis as part of the false flag operation,” he added.

Iranian officials say their adversaries are using the fighting in the region to further compromise Tehran’s image in front of other Muslim countries.



Specifically, it states that Iran had nothing to do with the strike on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Earlier reports emerged of strikes on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery, which resulted in a massive fire.



The Iranian side claims that Israel attacked the plant in Saudi Arabia.



It is claimed that Israeli forces did this deliberately to turn Riyadh against Tehran and to force it (Riyadh) to join the American-Israeli campaign against the Islamic Republic.



Meanwhile, Trump addressed the American people and declared that “the United States can continue the operation against Iran as long as it wants.” According to Trump, what matters is not how long it lasts, but the outcome.



So far, things are going relatively smoothly for the US. There has been no major surge in oil prices. Currently, a barrel of Brent crude is trading at $77-78, down from over $80 early this morning. LNG prices in Europe have risen by more than 40% in 24 hours, which only plays into the hands of the United States, which has largely monopolized the European liquefied natural gas market. Therefore, for now, there are no serious threats to Trump. And casualties at military bases in the Middle East have clearly not yet reached the critical mass that could lead to widespread anti-war sentiment in the United States. It would be a different matter entirely if the operation dragged on for a long time.

In addition we have THIS

US journalist Tucker Carlson made the claims on his show, as Iranian media reported that the recent strike on Aramco was an Israeli ‘false flag’

“It hasn’t been reported, but it’s a fact. Last night, in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries. That’s weird, that doesn’t make sense,” Carlson said.

“Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran? Aren’t they on the same side?”

“Israel wants to hurt Iran – and Qatar, and the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman and Kuwait,” he went on to say, without providing a source for his allegations.

He added that Tel Aviv was intentionally seeking to “sow chaos and disorder” in Gulf countries.

The US journalist’s remarks come as Iran has intensified its retaliatory strikes in response to the brutal war launched against the country days ago.

The Islamic Republic’s missile and drone attacks against Israel, US military bases across the region, and major energy assets in the Gulf and Iraqi Kurdistan have not stopped. The Strait of Hormuz has also been closed.

The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base, in particular, is among the targets being relentlessly pounded. Six US soldiers have been killed over the past few days.

Energy prices have jumped significantly as a result of the escalation.

However, Tehran has claimed that one of the attacks initially attributed to its forces – targeting an Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia – was actually a “false flag.”

“Iran has announced frankly that it will target all American and Israeli interests, installations, and facilities in the region, and has attacked many of them so far, but Aramco facilities have not been among the targets of Iranian attacks so far,” a military source told Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“The attack on Aramco was an Israeli false flag operation, adding that Israel’s goal is to distract the minds of regional countries from its crimes in attacking civilian sites in Iran,” the source added.

Nearly 800 Iranians have been killed since US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war on 28 February. Over 2,500 more have been injured.