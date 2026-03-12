Iran has named “Israel” as the party behind the drone attack on fuel storage tanks at Oman’s Port of Salalah, with a senior official telling Al Mayadeen the strike was a false flag carried out through a proxy Arab state.

A senior Iranian security official has revealed to Al Mayadeen that the drone attack on fuel storage facilities at Oman’s Port of Salalah was a false flag operation orchestrated by “Israel,” noting that Tehran holds precise intelligence confirming the matter.

The official identified an “Arab state” with extremely close ties to the occupation, one he says acts as a “contractor” for Israeli expansionist projects, as the party responsible for directing the strike.

He added that intelligence agencies across the region had previously warned that Netanyahu’s government might exploit the current regional chaos to target specific Gulf states that oppose Israeli expansion, with Oman identified as among the most prominent countries in that plan.

According to the official, the timing of the Salalah attack was deliberate since it took place only hours after Muscat announced a firm new stance opposing Israeli expansionist projects, with the strike carried out through agents affiliated with that Arab state allied with the Israeli entity.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces had previously issued a categorical rejection of reports attributing any strikes on Omani territory to Iranian forces, describing Oman as a “friend and neighbor” and stressing that its military operations are directed exclusively against Israeli and US targets.

A pattern of false flag warnings

This is not the first time Iranian officials have pointed to “Israel” as the hidden hand behind attacks attributed to Tehran. Iranian officials have been sounding the alarm over Israeli false flag operations since the earliest days of the war.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, had stated that the US and “Israel” were “seeking to attack diplomatic centers and the interests of Muslim countries in the region with the aim of blaming the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Regarding the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest crude export terminals, an Iranian military source told Tasnim News Agency that the attack on the facility was “an Israeli false flag operation,” aimed at distracting regional countries from ‘Israel’s” strikes on civilian sites inside Iran.

The source stated plainly that “Aramco facilities have not been among the targets of Iranian attacks so far,” and warned that the port of Fujairah in the UAE was also among the next targets in the Israeli false flag campaign.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismaeil Baghaei had similarly told Drop Site News that such attacks were “false flag operations intended to provoke the countries of the region into entering a regional war.”

Broader campaign across the region

A regional security source told Al Mayadeen last week that “Israel” is working to expand such operations across West Asia and into Europe, warning that upcoming attacks could be falsely attributed to Iran or the Axis of Resistance, and linking recent incidents in Cyprus, Azerbaijan, and Riyadh to Israeli covert activity.

Gulf governments have thus far attributed attacks on their territory to Iran and stopped short of direct military retaliation, while warning that further strikes could alter that calculus.