Breaking - from BMJ (renowned British Medical Journal), today.

Dr. Mads Israeli doctors participated in torture, alleges released director of al-Shifa Hospital BMJ 2024; 386 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.q1524… (Published 10 July 2024, by Owen Dyer)

The director of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, the paediatrician Mohammed Abu Salmiya, who was one of 50 Palestinian men released from Israeli detention last week, has alleged that medical staff in Israel’s military run detention centre at Sde Teiman are participating in beatings and denying essential medical care to detainees, leading to amputations and deaths.

“I was subjected to torture almost daily. My little finger was broken. I was repeatedly subjected to hitting on the head, causing bleeding multiple times,” he told reporters on 1 July at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where several of the detainees underwent check-ups after their release.

“The doctor there beats the detainees, and the nurse beats the detainees. This is in violation of all international laws,” he said. “They amputated the feet of several prisoners, those who are suffering from diabetes symptoms due to the lack of medical treatment for them.”

Abu Salmiya was arrested by Israeli forces in November, while evacuating the destroyed al-Shifa Hospital in a World Health Organization convoy of medical staff and patients.

Before his arrest he had produced daily videos recording the dire conditions in the hospital. Israel identified the hospital, Gaza’s largest, as a key objective early in its ground campaign, arguing that Hamas leadership and possibly Israeli hostages were hidden in tunnels beneath it.

The hospital was heavily damaged and was abandoned as Israeli forces reached it in November.

They found a small tunnel, but a presentation of their evidence to international media left most unconvinced that the hospital had ever played a serious military role.1

Another released doctor, Issam Abu Ajwa, said that he had been tortured for 17 days after being detained during a raid on Gaza City’s al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in late December.

“They poured cold water on us, they turned on the air conditioners and air fans, forced us to stand on our tiptoes, and tied us by our hands to the ceiling,” he said. “They would untie us every six hours for 10 minutes.” Prisoners were “completely denied treatment” and ate nothing but bread, said Abu Salmiya.

Photographs of the two doctors from before and after their captivity show significant weight loss.

Two other Gaza doctors who were detained by Israeli forces have died in captivity: Iyad al-Rantisi, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, and Adnan al-Bursh, a leading surgeon.

Whistleblowers speak out The doctors’ claims recall allegations levelled in May by three Israeli whistleblowers who worked at Sde Teiman, in Israel’s Negev desert.

One, who served as a medic in the facility’s field hospital, said that wounded prisoners from Gaza were shackled to their beds by their hands and feet, clothed only in nappies, and fed through straws.2

In the main detention facility the three Israeli whistleblowers described men packed into cells, blindfolded with their hands shackled behind their backs, forced to sit upright all day, and beaten if they spoke to each other, moved, or complained. They provided a photo of one such cell. Some prisoners had had amputations because of injuries from hand and leg cuffs, they said.

A former guard at Sde Teiman recalled one prisoner emerging from a beating with broken teeth and bones.

The beatings “were not done to gather intelligence. They were done out of revenge,” said another whistleblower. “It was punishment for what they did on October 7 and punishment for behaviour in the camp.”

But Abu Salmiya said that his alleged torture occurred after he refused to appear in a video and declare that his hospital had been a secret Hamas headquarters.

Other reports about Sde Teiman have come from a detained Bosnian-Palestinian doctor, Mohammed al-Ran, who led the surgical unit at northern Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital.

In May he told CNN of prisoners being beaten and tied in stress positions. Al-Ran also appeared to have lost significant weight during his detention.

Claims of amputations were also raised in a letter of complaint from an Israeli doctor working at Sde Teiman, sent to Israel’s attorney general and defence and health ministers and published in April by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.3

“Just this week, two prisoners had their legs amputated due to handcuff injuries, which unfortunately is a routine event,” the doctor wrote, adding that inappropriate care at the detention facility had resulted in “complications and sometimes even in the patient’s death.”

The doctor continued, “This makes all of us—the medical teams and you, those in charge of us in the health and defense ministries, complicit in the violation of Israeli law.

From the first days of the medical facility’s operation until today, I have faced serious ethical dilemmas. The facilities’ operations do not comply with a single section among those dealing with health in the Incarceration of Unlawful Combatants Law.”

Anonymity A medically trained Israeli whistleblower who spoke to CNN said that medical staff were told never to sign any documents.

An April report by Physicians for Human Rights Israel warned of “a serious concern that anonymity is employed to prevent the possibility of investigations or complaints regarding breaches of medical ethics and professionalism” at the facility.4

The whistleblower said, “I was asked to learn how to do things on the patients, performing minor medical procedures that are totally outside my expertise,” adding that this was often done without anaesthesia. “If they complained about pain, they would be given paracetamol,” he said.

Responding to the allegations in the doctor’s letter, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Haaretz that “the [Sde Teiman] medical facility treats detainees who are terrorist operatives or suspected terrorist operatives captured during IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, among whom are those considered very dangerous and intent on harming any Israeli, even the medical staff.”

Handcuffing of detainees was done “in accordance with procedures, their health condition and the level of danger posed by them,” the spokesperson added.

References

1. ↵Loveluck L, Hill E, Baran J, et al. The case of al-Shifa: Investigating the assault on Gaza’s largest hospital. Washington Post 2023 Dec 21. https://washingtonpost.com/world/2023/12/21/al-shifa-hospital-gaza-hamasisrael/…

2. ↵CNN International Investigations and Visuals. Strapped down, blindfolded, held in diapers: Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians in shadowy detention center. 11 May 2024. https://cnn.com/2024/05/10/middleeast/israel-sde-teiman-detention-whistleblowers-intl-cmd/index.html…

3. ↵Shezaf H, Tov MH. Doctor at Israeli field hospital for detained Gazans: “We are all complicit in breaking the law.” Haaretz 2024 Apr

4. https://haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-04-04/ty-article/.premium/doctor-at-idf-fieldhospital-… for-detained-gazans-we-are-all-complicit-in-breaking-law/0000018e-a59c-dfed-ad9f-afdfb5ce0000 4. ↵Ziv H, Ben Dror O. Medical ethics and the detention of Gaza residents since the start of the 2023 war. Physicians for Human Rights Israel. Apr 2024. https://phr.org.il/wpcontent/ uploads/2024/04/5954_medical_ethics_Report_Eng.pdf

From a decade ago

1 July, 2024