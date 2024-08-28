Hal Turner,

27 August, 2023

The Israeli army launched a sudden and completely unexplained military operation in northern West Bank, with large-scale forces, not seen in years or decades, and targeting:

- The city of Jenin and its refugee camp

- The city of Tulkarm and the refugee camp Nur a-Shams

- The Al-Farah refugee camp in the north of the Jordan Valley

- Tubas

- The towns of Silat Alharthiya and Kabatiya near Jenin

- The city of Nablus

No explanation has been given by Israel for this latest military action.

NEW: Saraya Al-Quds, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin and Tulkarm have declared their readiness to confront the Israeli invasion in the West Bank, with clashes currently ongoing.

Saraya Al-Quds fighters have detonated explosives targeting Israeli armored vehicles in Jenin.

Palestinian fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in Burqin and are showering the occupation forces with volleys of bullets, achieving direct hits.

UPDATE 11:05 PM EDT --

The IDF has conducted extensive raids on cities and refugee camps, leading to exchanges of fire.

Israeli forces have reportedly closed all roads leading to Jenin and are planning to cut off electricity to the area.

Below, social media postings about ongoing battles: