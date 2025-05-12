Hamas has released American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander. He is en route to Ream in southern Israel, where his mother is waiting for him. His release comes after direct talks between Hamas and the US. The Palestinian group says the US citizen was released “a short while ago following contacts with the US administration”. “This comes as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement. Hamas also urged the US administration “to continue its efforts to end this brutal war waged by the war criminal Netanyahu against children, women, and defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’ll send mediators to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the release of more captives held in Gaza.

Hamas releases Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander, 21, “paving the way” for a return to ceasefire talks for the war-battered Gaza Strip, the Palestinian group says.

Gaza’s entire population is at critical risk of famine and half a million Palestinians in the besieged territory face starvation, according to the world’s leading hunger monitor.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 52,862 Palestinians and wounded 119,648, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The Government Media Office updated the death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and more than 200 taken captive.

NEW: Hebrew media reports that Israel was not aware of contacts to release Israeli-American prisoner Edan Alexander and was not involved in the negotiations .

More from Netanyahu today: "I think we'll have to detox from US security assistance."

JERUSALEM, May 12 (Reuters) - Israeli officials have put a brave face on U.S. President Donald Trump bypassing them on a Middle East trip this week, but his decision to do so is the latest to sow doubt in Israel about where it stands in Washington's priorities.

On Sunday, a few days after announcing plans for an expanded military operation in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it had been informed by the United States of an agreement to release U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, after talks between Washington and Hamas that did not include Israel.

BREAKING: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has organized a four-way meeting between himself, President Trump, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, to take place in Riyadh during Trump's visit.

The purpose of the meeting is to plan for the recognition of a Palestinian State - according to Israeli outlet 301.

BREAKING: After the information from the Jerusalem Times that Trump is planning to recognise the Palestinian State, Israel foreign minister came out with a threat:

"Unilateral recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response"

Senior adviser and assistant to the president Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News that any reports of a rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are fake news and “preposterous.”

“I’ll tell you, first of all, it sounds like we have a very similar thought process that half these reports we discount so maybe we should discount more than half,” Witkoff said in an exclusive interview filmed at the White House last week when asked about such reports. “I think this report is going to be deadly accurate here, but Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli people are a staunch ally of the United States and it goes back the other way. I’ve been at multiple meetings with the president and the Prime Minister—they’re friendly. They’re good friends in fact. That doesn’t mean they agree on absolutely everything and I think that’s the tendency, right? You have a newspaper person who hears about a small disagreement about something that normal human beings like me and you would pay no attention to, but that particular newspaper reporter then conflates that into some large article about some massive issues that they have? It’s preposterous. Israel is a great partner for the United States, strategically, economically, we think very much alike, we have very similar objectives. They don’t want to see a weaponized nuclear state in the state of Iran. And so, I don’t think there’s much daylight between how they think and how we think from a foreign policy perspective.”

