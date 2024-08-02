Dignified, passionate and extremely well-informed. That’s how I would qualify this interview with Lebanese journalist, Ghadi Francis.

Beirut-based journalist and war correspondent Ghadi Francis joins from Lebanon to discuss Hezbollah's next moves after Israel crossed numerous red lines on its way to a broader regional war. This stream will cover everything you need to understand about the current geopolitical situation in West Asia and how the Gaza has changed everything about the "Middle East" as we know it.