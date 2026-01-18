Seemorerocks

MICHAEL W MCCROHON
2h

I can't express in words how watching the video affected me.

Is it just me?

Can you imagine a society that would produce a woman like this, who has no issue with killing, as they are only children?

It's sick to the core.

A society so sick will never survive itself.

https://x.com/Partisan_12/status/2012593764196647140?s=20

