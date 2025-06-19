From Sputnik

NEW RAIL ROUTE On May 25, a Chinese freight train arrived in Iran's Aprin Dry Port after a 15-day journey which included a stretch through four countries of Central Asia. Two more Chinese trains rolled in the same day. 2/6

SANCTIONS-BUSTER

Construction started after in 2021 Iran & China inked an economic pact that promised up to $400B in investment for New Silk Road infrastructure. This route allows goods to enter & exit Iran, bypassing US sanctions & military assets. 3/6

EURASIA’S NEWEST LOGISTICS HUB

With this rail link, Iran become a key transit hub overnight, linking: -> INSTC with Russia, Europe and India -> Iraq, Syria, Turkey & Mediterranean -> Chinese supply chains & Iranian oil power 4/6

BLOW TO US MARITIME DOMINANCE

The rail route skips the Hormuz Strait & Suez Canal — maritime chokepoints usually controlled by the US & allies in a crisis. Iran, now connected securely to BRICS trade, is no longer logistically isolated. 5/6

TIMING IS NO SURPRISE

Less than 3 weeks after the rail link was launched & construction of the Astara-Rasht rail to Russia began, America's key ally in the region unleashed another attempt to dismantle Iran. Coincidence? 6/6