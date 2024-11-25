This is what Hal Turner is reporting.

Well, I have to say I don’t believe a word of it until it happens because it all comes from ISRAELI sources - and we know that everything that comes from zionist mouths is a lie.

Park it and wait and see.

Human Intel sources inside Iran are relaying word that there is presently a noticeable and "abnormal" movement of Missiles inside Iran.

Israel believes an attack upon them, by Iran, looms. Story posted 6:21 PM EST 24 Nov 2024

UPDATE 7:27 PM EST --

"We need to be prepared for a change from zero to a hundred at any given moment," - Israeli Major General Tzvi Tessler and Spokesman for Israel's Home Front Brigade.

The last time Tessler made such a statement, Iran attacked later that day.

MORE:

"An Iranian attack on Israel is imminent" - Yedioth Ahronoth, centrist anti-Likud media outlet.

UPDATE 7:51 PM EST --

Maariv (Newspaper): "Abnormal movement of Iranian ballistic missiles is being monitored."

UPDATE 9:20 PM EST --

-- The Israeli Air Force has raised its "Readiness level" to the highest.

-- The movement and transportation of heavy ballistic missiles in the western part of the Islamic Republic of Iran is now CONFIRMED and Visually verified.

-- Al Ain Newspaper: "Iran is preparing to attack Israel"

-- Ali Larijani, senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader: "Iran is preparing to respond to the Zionist regime."

-- Iranian Foreign Minister: “Iran has no limits in defending its interests and territorial integrity.” This signals the arrival of True Promise

🔴 HIZBULLAH FIRES 500 MISSILES & IRAN CONFIRMS: “WE’RE PREPARING TO RESPOND”

🚨ANNIHILATION: TEL AVIV, CENTRAL IOF BASES & HAIFA UNDER MASSIVE ATTACK