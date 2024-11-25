Israel says, "ABNORMAL" Movement of Missiles inside Iran
This is what Hal Turner is reporting.
Well, I have to say I don’t believe a word of it until it happens because it all comes from ISRAELI sources - and we know that everything that comes from zionist mouths is a lie.
Park it and wait and see.
UPDATED 9:20 PM EST -- "ABNORMAL" Movement of Missiles inside Iran - Israel Retaliation Strike Coming?
Human Intel sources inside Iran are relaying word that there is presently a noticeable and "abnormal" movement of Missiles inside Iran.
Israel believes an attack upon them, by Iran, looms. Story posted 6:21 PM EST 24 Nov 2024
UPDATE 7:27 PM EST --
"We need to be prepared for a change from zero to a hundred at any given moment," - Israeli Major General Tzvi Tessler and Spokesman for Israel's Home Front Brigade.
The last time Tessler made such a statement, Iran attacked later that day.
MORE:
"An Iranian attack on Israel is imminent" - Yedioth Ahronoth, centrist anti-Likud media outlet.
UPDATE 7:51 PM EST --
Maariv (Newspaper): "Abnormal movement of Iranian ballistic missiles is being monitored."
UPDATE 9:20 PM EST --
-- The Israeli Air Force has raised its "Readiness level" to the highest.
-- The movement and transportation of heavy ballistic missiles in the western part of the Islamic Republic of Iran is now CONFIRMED and Visually verified.
-- Al Ain Newspaper: "Iran is preparing to attack Israel"
-- Ali Larijani, senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader: "Iran is preparing to respond to the Zionist regime."
-- Iranian Foreign Minister: “Iran has no limits in defending its interests and territorial integrity.” This signals the arrival of True Promise