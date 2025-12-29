Israel pushes towards war with Iran
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his country faces a "total war" from the United States, Israel, and Europe, describing the pressures as more complex than past conflicts like the Iran-Iraq War. The remarks, made in an interview published by Iranian state media on December 28, 2025, come as Tehran continues to bolster ties with Hamas while navigating stalled nuclear talks and recent military setbacks.
One side has the missiles/escalation control and the other side has the delusions they are a superior people who are divinely chosen to treat anyone else like cattle. WHAT could
possibly go wrong...?
