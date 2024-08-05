I have little time for updates leading up to a putative Iranian attack on Israel so I am relying mostly on Hal Turner.

Russia will NOT allow its main ally in the Middle East and fellow BRICS+ member, Iran, to be defeated and destroyed! Russia has told the US and Israel, quietly, that it will step in if the West goes too far in the coming regional war….

UPDATE 2:22 PM EDT --

Beirut Airport is utterly MOBBED with people desperate to flee Lebanon. Numerous countries have urgently told their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to coming war. Both foreigners and Lebanese are heeding those calls and attempting to flee. Below, a photo from Beirut Airport today (Sunday):

The Iranian Parliament is holding a CLOSED session discussing the murder of Ismail Haniyeh during his visit to Tehran.

Diplomatic Sources from __several__ countries confirm, numerous overtures to Iran, by numerous countries, seeking to calm the coming fight, have completely failed.

Iran has politely but firmly rebuffed each and every plea, suggestion, and urging by other nations, to limit their response to Israel's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil.

In each case, the Iranian Diplomats told the foreign Diplomats that "an example must be made, even if it leads to Regional war."

Moreover, efforts this afternoon, to seek information from Iran about when the attack will take place, or the quantity and type of ordnance, or the approximate routes of such ordnance - as was apparently given to the West back in April, when Iran retaliated for Israel bombing its Embassy in Damascus -- . . . will NOT be given this time!

Finally, when asked by several different Diplomats if Iran was ready for an actual Regional War, the reply has been, "Sadly, yes. We are ready."

Israeli source: "The Israeli Ministry of State Security is building an underground shelter in Jerusalem for the country's leadership in case of war."

Thank you Captain Obvious! One would think with all the attacks they've made for years against other countries, the thought that someone might actually fight back seems to have eluded the Israelis. NOW, they're building bunkers? NOW????? A little late, I'd say.

UPDATE 3:04 PM EDT --

Not certain if this is related, but the United States has scrambled THIRTEEN P-8 "Poseidon" anti-submarine aircraft from Jacksonville, FL and Georgia, heading to unknown destinations.

Israel is ready to preempt Iran. | "We will not wait and try to intercept the attack in the air, that will be the second stage," said a senior Israeli security official.

A Large Underground Bunker Complex in the City of Jerusalem, for use by Senior Israeli Military and Government Officials for Extended Stays during Time of Conventional or Nuclear War, has been Opened as Fears of a Large-Scale Iranian Attack against Israel, and Regional War continue to Increase.

The Complex, which has been Designed to take several “Direct Hits” from Ground-Penetrating Munitions, is Virtually Connected to the Underground Command-and-Control Complex under the IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv, also known as “The Pit” as well as several other Control Nodes across the Country.

Israeli officials say any attacks on Israel, expected imminently, were likely to be simultaneous and could come from Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran.

There are all sorts of claims as to the Time Frame of Iran's retaliation against Israel. The Mass-Media

WSJ -> "As soon as this weekend"

CNN -> "could occur in the coming days"

Axios -> "as early as Monday"

Bloomberg -> "Imminently"

I asked my former colleagues in the Intelligence Community this afternoon as to the timeframe and they told me "We believe at Dawn Monday." FWIW, "Dawn" in Israel is technically at 5:33 AM local time tomorrow. That would convert to 10:33 PM __tonight__ here on the US East Coast.

I remind readers that Israel/Iran are seven hours ahead of the US East Coast Time Zone. So as this particular little update gets published, it is 3:32 PM Eastern US time. That makes it 10:32 Israel/Iran time. "Dawn," over there, is just a few hours away . . . .

UPDATE 5:05 PM EDT --

-- The Syrian national airline has postponed flights to Dubai scheduled for tomorrow "due to urgent circumstances."

-- Numerous Iranian elected and other Officials are now publicly commenting "this time a direct strike on Israel will occur without warning."

-- Israeli officials claim that a combined Iranian attack with Hezbollah could happen at any moment.

-- Israel's Channel 12 reports that the country's security chiefs are considering 'preventive actions or attacks' in both 'Lebanon or perhaps in other places as necessitated'

It is now visually verified that Russia has sent to Iran, electronic systems capable of jamming stealth aircraft, specifically the F-35, and electronic equipment inside Israel, some of which the military also uses.

Russia has already successfully used these systems in the Black Sea against U.S. aircraft and naval vessels!

UPDATE 5:15 PM EDT --

Israeli forces are launching illumination flares along Israel's northern Border. Looking for something:

UPDATE 5:20 PM EDT --

-- Israeli Aircraft just heard flying at Low-Altitude over Southwestern Lebanon, heading North.

-- Statement by the G7 Foreign Ministers: The rise in tension in the Middle East threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region

-- British News Paper The Times: (Talking about Hezbollah's large arsenal of missiles) If Hezbollah fired all of these missiles in huge bursts, they would immediately overwhelm Israel's air defenses

-- A flier from the Jerusalem municipality has advised residents to “clean and prepare their bomb shelters,” warning they must be able to reach shelters in 90 seconds.

Many have been privately e-mailing me asking why Russia has suddenly begun arming Iran with VAST quantities of very sophisticated weapons? I just found out . . .

The F-16's which arrived in Ukraine this week, are modified with high tech Israeli-made infrared missile-lock warning systems. They help Ukraine pilots avoid Russian missiles.

Since Israel is arming Russia's enemy, Russia is now arming Israel's enemies (plural). This is payback for what Israel is doing to Russia in Ukraine.

UPDATE 5:43 PM EDT --

Something is now definitely up: Almost all Departures tonight from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian Capital of Tehran, appear to have been Delayed until Monday Morning or Afternoon.

UPDATE 6:03 PM EDT --

Israeli PM Netanyahu & his entire cabinet & IDF top generals have officially moved into a large-scale bunker in the city of Jerusalem, in fear of Iranian attack.

UPDATE 6:26 PM EDT --

Numerous Emergency Action Messages being transmitted by US Military on Global High-Frequency Communications System via 8992KHz and 11.175KHz

King Abdullah has suddenly LEFT Jordan

This took place strangely after Britain asked its citizens to leave Jordan.

Why would a King, leave his Kingdom, on the potential eve of war? Unless . . . . prevailing winds may carry something into Jordan that he doesn't want to be around for????????

UPDATE 6:59 PM EDT --

-- The IDF has distributed a War Document to Mayor's in all northern communities, outlining what they should expect to encounter if war breaks out:

3-day power outage in some cities

water supplies will be cut off for days,

Cutting of landline telephone lines and mobile communications.

-- Syria has now closed its airspace to civil aviation.

-- Brazil calls on its nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible

UPDATE 7:19 PM EDT --

Sudden barrage of Drone Alerts and Rocket Alerts, in widely varying places all over Israel.

China: If Iran and its allies are attacked by the United States, we will take countermeasures.

UPDATE 7:25 PM EDT --

Hezbollah attacks the IDF headquarters in Illit, Israel, 30 km from the border with Lebanon, using drones.

One of the drones appears to have fallen on an Israeli army position, multiple casualties at the scenes.

UPDATE 9:58 PM EDT --

-- All flights from Erbil Airport in northern Iraq have reportedly been suspended "until further notice" due to the possibility of an imminent Iranian retaliatory attack targeting Israel.

-- 1 IDF soldier dead in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel.

-- Futures markets experiencing fresh lows from a big drop in the opening.

-- Israeli media: Fires in various places in the Upper Galilee as a result of the interception of several missiles launched from Lebanon.

-- Acting Iranian FM: We will defend our security and sovereignty to deter `Israel`, we are surprised by Europe’s silence over the Zionist attack on Tehran.

-- A report of a direct hit in the Hula Valley. News of a direct hit in Wadi al-Haula A drone hit a mobile shelter room at a base in the north, and a large fire broke out around it, while soldiers were trapped

-- Israeli Media: Military censorship imposes a publication ban on details of the event in the north (Israeli law cannot be applied to this AMERICAN web site which is protected by the first Amendment to the US Constitution, and as such, this site will continue the reporting).

This is the child-like intellect being employed over there: “No one believed that Hezbollah would launch missiles and drones at 02:01 at night while our soldiers were sleeping.”

-- Saudis expect Israel's response to any Iran Retaliation to be immediate, in real time. Israel Ha-Yom picked up Arab media whisper. . . If Iran attacks, Israel will not let Iran get away with a slap on the wrist, like last time. Israel will try to humiliate Iran this time.

FINAL UPDATE 10:10 PM EDT --

The start of Muharram in 2024 commenced on July 07th, and ends at sundown on Monday, August 05th.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is banned.

I was just told the US expects Iran to attack after 5:00 PM local time in Israel tomorrow, Monday, August 5, which coincides with the end of the sacred Muslim month Muharram.

He is also reporting

"Very likely Iran has the bomb; they reached the uranium threshold to make nuclear bombs months ago."

This is allegedly one of the reasons Israel has ignored the United States in the Gaza war. Iran supposedly already has enough uranium for up to 5 bombs.

United States had assured Israel Iran would never get the bomb. Now, U.S. Intelligence suspects they do have the bomb, at least one.

Some in the Intel community believe Iran has had "the bomb" for several years already.

Iran was aided by North Korea.

United States fears Israel is expanding war because of this development…..

United States IS allegedly drawing up plans to attack the Iran nuclear sites in exchange for Israel to pull back in Gaza.

The country of Yemen, run by a group called Ansar Allah, and populated with a tribe called "Houthis" has shot down ANOTHER U.S. MQ-9 "Reaper Drone."

The $32 Million drone is the seventh or eighth shot down over Yemen this year alone.

UPDATE 12:35 PM

Another image of the shot-down American drone has become available:

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is flying to Moscow, Russia for the second time in one week; presumably to speak about the coming Iran retaliation against Israel, and the likely war that will follow.

The fact that Assad is flying in to see Russian President Putin has massive security implications. Clearly, whatever the two men will discuss is of such a nature that neither one wants even the possibility of the information being intercepted by clandestine services.

So what is it that is of such importance? Syria's role in the upcoming Iran retaliation?

What do to if war breaks out?

Or, if war is actually planned already, modifications to - or enhancements of - Syria's role?

None of this is a good thing for Israel.

The fact that Iran is taking its sweet time to move assets into place, to plan, and to coordinate with so many other groups/countries, indicates a massive endeavor, which does not bode well for the Jewish state.

US-led regional coalition is being formed to stop missiles

Ministers get satellite phones, GPS scrambled, troops on alert

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, on Aug. 4. Photographer: Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images

By Ethan Bronner and Dan Williams

August 4, 2024

Israel braced for a possible attack from Iran and regional militias in retaliation for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials as the US sent defensive reinforcements while pressing for a Gaza cease-fire deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting Sunday that “Israel is in a multifront war against Iran’s axis of evil. We are striking every one of its arms with great force. We are prepared for any scenario – both offensively and defensively.”

The US, which is moving a fighter jet squadron to the region and keeping an aircraft carrier nearby to help Israel, is also pressing Netanyahu to redouble negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza to prevent the nearly 10-month-long war from escalating.

Read More: UAE Shows Regional Diplomatic Sway With Gaza Aid, Ties to Israel

Group of Seven foreign ministers expressed concern about the risk of a wider regional crisis during a video call on Sunday, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed “the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East” with his counterparts, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken told his G-7 counterparts that an attack on Israel by Iran and Hezbollah could begin as early as Monday, Axios reported, citing three unidentified sources briefed on the call. The US doesn’t know the exact timing, Blinken said, but sees the attacks starting in the next 24 to 48 hours, Axios reported.

US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer appealed to the sides to “get back to the table.”

Netanyahu said the problem is that Hamas keeps changing its demands. Others say Israel has done the same, making a deal harder.

Leaders of both Iran and Hezbollah have sworn that the killings last week in Beirut and Tehran would not go unanswered, that red lines had been crossed and attacks were coming.

Israeli officials said any assaults, expected imminently, were likely to be simultaneous and could come from Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Iran itself. In April, after Israel killed two Iranian generals in Syria, Iran for the first time fired more than 300 projectiles at Israel, nearly all of which were shot down by Israel and a coalition of US-led powers with regional assistance.

In Israel, GPS systems were telling stunned residents of Tel Aviv that they were in Beirut — part of a scrambling to make it harder for an attack to be successful. Two officials said the cabinet has been issued with satellite phones to enable communications should phone lines crash under shelling or cyberattacks.

With numerous foreign carriers — Delta, United, Lufthansa — suspending flights to and from Israel for fear of getting caught in crossfire, tens of thousands of Israelis are stuck abroad. El Al, the national carrier is trying to add more flights to bring Israelis home. There has also been talk of boats to help ferry Israelis back.

Read More: Biden Tells Netanyahu to Accept Cease-Fire in ‘Very Direct’ Call

The US, UK, Canada and other countries are urging their citizens to leave Beirut. France also told its citizens to get out of Iran.

Within Israel, a West Bank Palestinian on Sunday morning stabbed to death two elderly Israelis in a park and bus station in the city of Holon near Tel Aviv before being shot dead by police, adding to the rising tensions.

Israel’s military struck two schools in Gaza City it said were housing Hamas command-and-control centers. Palestinian officials said the schools sheltered displaced people and at least 30 were killed, the Washington Post reported.

‘Work of Diplomacy’

An Israeli delegation led by the country’s intelligence chief visited Egypt on Saturday seeking to make progress in the long-stalled Gaza war talks, but returned with no immediate sign of a breakthrough.

The proposed arrangement, which is backed by the US, could help reduce the scale of reprisals from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran after the killings last week of senior militants. In Israel, as well, there was a hope that diplomacy could delay the expected attack.

A billboard showing Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif, right, and Ismail Haniyeh with the slogan “assassinated” in Tel Aviv on Aug. 2. OREN ZIV/AFP via Getty Images

“We still believe the gaps are narrow enough to close,” John Kirby, spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council, said on Fox News Sunday.

President Joe Biden conveyed the message to Netanyahu that “this deal needs to get done” when the Israeli leader visited Washington in July, Finer said.

“In this context, when there’s so much going on in the region, and the risk level and the threat level is so high, there are always these external events that can make these negotiations themselves much more difficult,” Finer told CBS.

“But, you know, this is the work of diplomacy,” he said. “It’s not about frustration.”

🚨BREAKING - Iran has reportedly told the Arab Nations through Diplomatic Channels, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE, that if they attempt to Intervene in their Response against Israel they will be Targeted as well.

🚨BREAKING - Israeli PM Netanyahu will remain at the Kirya tonight

For those who don't know, the Kirya is like the IDF HQ's in Tel Aviv.

It houses a Bunker system built to withstand a nuclear attack, it also has satellite communication systems and storage of food for at least a month.

It can accommodate Senior Israeli leaders and the Israeli military leadership.

BREAKING - The Israeli PM's cabinet is expected to be with him.

⚠️Japan's stock market just posted 2nd largest 1-day drop in history.

🔴 NEW❗️ — Lockheed Martin stock during the ongoing crisis at Bank of Japan and the prospects of War between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran grows

⚠️BREAKING: $366 million liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the past 60 minutes.

⚠️💸📉❗️ — Ethereum ($ETH) is down 20% following the downfall of Bank of Japan

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-could-preemptively-strike-iran-if-intelligence-shows-attack-is-imminent-report/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

BREAKING: YouTube is set to comply with foreign government censorship demands in the coming months, potentially putting any accounts discussing politics at risk.

From June, 2024

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/sy8syqwu0

⚠️NEW – A document from the Jerusalem municipality has advised residents to “clean and prepare their bomb shelters,” warning they must be able to reach shelters in 90 seconds - CNN

⚠️Israel is testing alerts over mobile phone