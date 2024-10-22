So says the Israeli propaganda machine

A Pentagon official told Sky News in Arabic that the investigation being conducted by intelligence agencies in Washington into the leaking to Tehran documents of the IDF plan to strike Iran has begun to indicate “suspicion” of the involvement of a senior employee in the Pentagon.

The American official added that the employee suspected of leaking the documents is an American of Iranian origin named Ariane Tabatabai.

Ariane Tabatabai is an Iranian-American scholar of political science, writer, and senior policy advisor to the United States Department of Defense. After the Biden administration took office in January 2021, she joined the US negotiating team in nuclear negotiations with Iran. Between 2021 and 2022, she served as an advisor to Robert Malley, the chief promoter of pushing a deal with Iran at any cost.

Members of the US Congress, especially Republicans, have pointed out that Robert Malley was investigated after being suspected of having dealt with classified information without prior permission and of having secret contacts with Iranian figures.

Palestinians in Gaza would be forced to live in 'humanitarian bubbles' where entry and access to food would be based on biometric identification

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet is expected to approve a plan to establish concentration camps in Gaza, operated by mercenaries from a private security firm run by former US and Israeli intelligence officials and special forces commanders, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on 22 October.

The US security firm, GDC, plans to establish “humanitarian bubbles” in Gaza. The Israeli army will be tasked with “clearing” any such bubble of Hamas fighters and erecting a separation wall around it within 48 hours.

Entry to these compounds will be prohibited except for residents who live in the neighborhood and submit to biometric identification.

Regarding the plan, US journalist Dan Cohen reports that “the Biden administration has approved the deployment of 1,000 CIA-trained private mercenaries as part of a joint US-Israeli plan to turn Gaza’s apocalyptic rubble scape into a high-tech dystopia.”

GDC is headed by Israeli-US businessman Moti Kahane, who worked with Israeli intelligence during the war on Syria to supply extremist so-called rebel groups seeking to topple the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Yedioth Ahronoth reports that GDC has participated in various western-backed wars, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ukraine. It is active in about 100 countries and employs more than 14 thousand people.

The company employs former fighters in elite units of the US and British armies, as well as Kurdish fighters. These mercenaries are supposed to secure the humanitarian convoys that will enter each bubble.

The company believes that about 100 mercenaries will be needed to “secure” each neighborhood “bubble.”

GDC will start operating within 30 days from the moment of approval, and the Israeli arm of the company will be entrusted with coordinating the activity with the Israeli army.

Among the Israelis involved in the project are Major General (res.) Doron Avital, Brigadier General (res.) Yossi Koperverser and the former commander of the Navy, David Tzur.

Justin Sapp, a retired US Green Beret Colonel with nearly 30 years of active-duty experience, also helps guide the firm.

Funding to imprison Palestinian residents of Gaza in the concentration camps is expected to come from the US government and donations from abroad.

The plan will first be implemented in northern Gaza, with the intention of expanding it to the Netzarim axis in central Gaza and the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt–Gaza border area.

The plan to establish “humanitarian bubbles” in Gaza comes as Israel’s campaign to exterminate, starve, and ethnically cleanse hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the north of the strip reaches its 18th day

The confidential report says Israel attacked UNIFIL personnel on the Lebanon-Israeli border over a dozen times

Israel’s military has attacked UNIFIL troops deployed on the Lebanon-Israel border a dozen times, including possibly with white phosphorous, the Financial Times (FT) reported on 22 October.

According to a confidential report prepared by a country contributing troops to the UN mission, Israeli forces forcibly entered a clearly marked UN base and are suspected of using the incendiary chemical white phosphorus, injuring 15 UN soldiers.

Israeli forces began targeting UN troops shortly after launching ground operations across the border into Lebanon on 1 October.

UNIFIL has called the attacks “deliberate” and a “flagrant violation of international law.”

UN troops, which come from 50 separate countries, have rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand that they evacuate their border posts to clear the way for current Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.

Israel hopes to establish a so-called security zone and push Hezbollah fighters some 30km away from the border to positions behind the Litani River.

The confidential report viewed by FT includes photographs documenting the extent of the damage done to bunkers that shelter UN troops, perimeter walls, and observation towers at several bases.

On Sunday, an Israeli bulldozer deliberately demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in Marwahin.

On October 10, two UN troops were injured when an Israeli Merkava tank opened fire and struck an observation tower at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura on the Lebanese coast.

On the same day, Israeli forces fired at a UN bunker sheltering Italian troops in Labbouneh.

The report says the Israeli military first surveilled the area with drones and destroyed the bunker’s cameras before attacking.

Israeli forces also fired several munitions which landed near a base and emitted ‘smoke of suspected white phosphorus’ into it.

The FT notes that Israel has used white phosphorus in Lebanon throughout the past year. Its use is unlawful in populated areas under international law, but it is frequently used as a military tool to obscure or as a weapon to smoke out opposing forces.

UN troops were deployed to the Lebanon-Israel border following Israel’s first invasion of Lebanon in 1978. Israel also invaded its northern neighbor in 1982 and 2006.

Israeli troops occupied large areas of southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000 before armed resistance by Hezbollah forced them to withdraw.

