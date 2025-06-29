Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GOLLWOODS's avatar
GOLLWOODS
10h

Is this news? Iran had Israel beat. Whatever happens it will not be so good for Israel next time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
10h

Iran sadly has again snached defeat from the jaws of victory. It is fighting a psychopath and a population that SUPPORTS genocide. Negotiations are of no lasting value with such leadership as exists with Bibi and his cronies...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture