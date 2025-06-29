Israel Hayom reports that cabinet discussions about the war in Gaza will resume on Monday.

– The paper, citing sources close to Prime Minister Netanyahu, says the only deal on the table is based on the Witkoff plan — one that would allow Israel to return to the battlefield afterward.

– Those sources emphasized that Netanyahu has not abandoned the war’s objectives and that ending the war is not under consideration.

– Government officials also told the paper they reject the army’s assessment that Operation Gideon’s Chariots is nearing completion, stating that Hamas has not yet been defeated.

– Officials added that Hamas still maintains senior leadership, organized forces, and operational control in the field.

https://x.com/TheCradleMedia/status/1939431509150097454

⚡ALERT: War Restarts SOON. IRAN Reopens NUCLEAR BASE! Europe's Full Blown WWIII Prep

Col Doug Macgregor: U.S.- Iran Conflict Has ONLY JUST BEGUNOn TV, Iran Parliament's 'War' Declaration With Angry Anti-US,Israel Chants As Araghchi Warns Trump?

On TV, Iran Parliament's 'War' Declaration With Angry Anti-US,Israel Chants As Araghchi Warns Trump?

🔴 The FINAL MEETING Secrets | Trump’s ULTIMATUM | One Week LEFT

BREAKING - Iran's Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi issues fatwa, declaring everyone who threatens Khamenei as "enemies of God" and commands Muslims to respond with "severe punishment."

https://www.disclose.tv/id/r3pmy1hzkq/

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/233797/Anybody-who-threatens-Leader-Shia-Marja-is-Enemy-of-God

UPDATE - Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani also issued a fatwa and declared any individual or government threatening Leader Khamenei to be considered an "enemy of God."

Former weapons inspector Scott Ritter: IAEA boss Rafael Grossi, through his improper collaboration with Israel, has made it virtually impossible for Iran to allow IAEA inspections

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iranian-parliament-committee-approves-general-plan-suspend-cooperation-with-iaea-2025-06-23/

Middle East Spectator Reports that Israel suffered direct losses exceeding $3 billion due to damage from Iranian missile attacks in the 12-day war. According to a June 25 report from Hebrew media, the losses may reach $5 billion.

Indirect losses, resulting from ceased business operations, amount to $1.5 billion.



– The most significant losses have been at the 'Weizmann' Institute and the 'Bazan' refinery in Haifa. Hebrew outlets claim that the destroyed 'Weizmann' Institute alone suffered over $500 million in damages. The research and data samples were irrecoverably lost, with no backups available.



– More than 11,000 Israeli settlers have become homeless, and 33,000 houses were damaged, approximately 30% of which have been fully destroyed. Additionally, 4,500 businesses and 4,100 vehicles were destroyed.



– Over 38,000 compensation claims have been filed so far and are expected to reach 50,000.



– A total of 3,491 Israelis were injured, and 29 were announced dead. Three Jordanian citizens were also injured after Jordan attempted to intercept an Iranian drone.



– According to estimates, Iran launched between 590 and 630 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with over 1,000 drones of various types.



– Hebrew outlets report that 500 missiles reached Israel, with 'attempts made' to intercept 257 of them. Of those, 221 were reportedly successful interceptions, resulting in a success rate of 44.2%. Approximately half of all interceptions were conducted by American, Jordanian, and French forces.



– Missile sirens sounded in Israel a total of 19,434 times.



Unlike Operations True Promise I and II, there is no indication that the British military actively helped defend Israel, despite deploying Royal Air Force 'Typhoon' jets to the region.



*The losses do not account for the costs of defensive and offensive military operations, but THAAD interceptions by the U.S. military alone cost over $800 million, according to an earlier report.