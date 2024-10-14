Pepe Escobar describes the Israeli regime as an ESCHATOLOGICAL CULT .

Quite!

I woke up this morning to this from Hal Turner.

My first action was to put it aside and go on with other things. But then confirmation came that something is up.

For one, there was this from the zionist Y-Net.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a confidential discussion on Sunday night at an Intelligence base. The focus was on a potential Israeli strike on Iran in retaliation for the missile attacks earlier this month.

And on Twitter X

Are we to hope against hope that the genocidal regime in West Jerusalem would take a decision and then go nothing?

Here , now, is what Hal Turner is saying.

COVERT INTEL - Israel Attack Upon Iran

Senior official says Israel will strike in Iran after completing all coordination with US; American THAAD missile defense system will arrive in Israel Tuesday.

Netanyahu to meet with ministers & security chiefs tonight.

It is not yet known what time, tomorrow, the THAAD will arrive, likely in the wee hours of the morning, or how long it will take to actually DEPLOY the THAAD . . . . likely just a few short hours of travel and setup.

So based on what I am hearing out of Israel as of 10:01 AM EDT Monday morning, it _____ APPEARS (to me) ____ the Israel attack upon Iran will happen tomorrow.

Iran has made it explicitly clear that if they are attacked by Israel again, they WILL respond, perhaps in as little as 15 minutes, and with a barrage that will devastate Israeli infrastructure: Power plants, Bridges, military bases, etc.

The U.S. says it will defend Israel. Russia and China say they will side with Iran.

MORE:

Iran has stopped indirect talks with the United States in Oman. “For the time being, the Muscat process is stopped because of special situation in the region,” Iran’s foreign minister Araghchi said. “We do not see any ground for the talks until we can pass the current crisis.”

UPDATE 10:26 AM EDT --

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his military secretary unexpectedly exited today’s government meeting just minutes after it began. No official explanation has been given for the abrupt departure



It seems something urgent is going down.

-----

Netanyahu returned to government meeting 90 minutes after leaving abruptly with his military secretary; a few minutes later, he stepped out again.

Still no details provided, likely classified.

At the U.S. equivalent of 2:00 PM eastern time today, which was 9:00 pm local time in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu APPROVED retaliatory strike plans by Israel, against Iran.

This story is published at 4:58 PM eastern US time and some intel sources CLAIM . . . . not yet corroborated -- that the attack by Israel will take place about four hours from now., right about the time my nightly radio show comes ON the air.

Again, this claim of a start time is UNVERIFIED.

However, it is worth pointing out that the IDF is disrupting GPS services around Defense Ministry & military HQ in Tel Aviv, ahead of expected Iranian response to upcoming Israeli strike in Iran.

***** BULLETIN *****

UPDATE 5:10 PM EDT

Netanyahu has just informed the US: "Israel will strike Iranian military targets, and avoid attacks on nuclear & oil sites."

Out of concern about an Israeli strike, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will soon enter the "strongest bunker in the world" alongside Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Israel claims it has a "right" to retaliate for Iran's recent ballistic missile attack, wherein about 200 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran into Israel.

Israel does NOT have any such right because that missile barrage was a RESPONSE to attacks made earlier by Israel itself!

Israel blew up a building in Tehran, Iran, to assassinate Ismail Heniyeh, of HAMAS, who was in Tehran. That detonation of a bomb to kill a man on Iran soil __was__ in and of itself, an "attack" upon Iran.

Iran had the right to strike back, under United Nations Charter, Article 51. Hence, Israel has no right to respond, it hit first.

Iran has made it explicitly clear that if Israel attacks them again, they "are ready to respond within 15 minutes" and that response will be "massive" and go after Israeli infrastructure: Power plants, water processing plants, bridges, military bases, etc.

The United States has made clear it will defend Israel, and is sending yet another Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system to Israel, right now, which will arrive in the wee hours of the morning tomorrow. The U.S. also admits it is sending "100 troops to operate that system.

Russia and China have said they will support Iran.

So the pieces are now all in-place for the opening salvo of a massive war, beginning as early as tomorrow.

The US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon has issued an URGENT and IMMEDIATE warning to Americans saying "Leave Lebanon NOW."

The Embassy points out that the US government has reserved "thousands" of seats on planes out of Beirut, many of which are going unused, and that Americans are URGED to leave Lebanon immediately.

Israel is said to be planning a “Large-Scale Response” against Hezbollah for yesterday’s Drone Attack on the Golani Brigade’s Training Base near Binyamina, which resulted in the Death of Four Soldiers.

In addition, he says:

A secret "Joint Coalition Command Center" is now fully operational to coordinate the war between . . . . .

the US and Israel vs Iran and Russia!!

You only create a Joint COMMAND Center for a "War" if a "War" is what's taking place - or coming soon.

Something that Alistair Crooks said in his interview with Judge Napolitano was that the supply by the United States of THAAD missiles along with 100 American troops was a way of drawing the United States into a conflict with Iran.

On Saturday we were among the first outlets to report that the United States is preparing to deploy THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems in Israel, a major development which will put American troops directly in harm's way (or... boots on the ground) amid the tense showdown with Iran.

The Pentagon in follow-up statements to the NY Times has confirmed the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) systems will be sent to Israel, and that about 100 American troops will operate them.

I suspect events are going to move quickly so I will keep you informed as best I can.