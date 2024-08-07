I detect a sympathy from WarNews24/7 for the western/Israeli side. This can be gleanted from the choice of tweets.

Iran will attempt a spectacular blow to the "heart" of Israel

The US is urgently moving additional reinforcements to the Middle East as information from Western intelligence services speaks of a "very dangerous - and radically different compared to the one in April - Iranian attack which will take place in 3 stages with the main target being Jerusalem ".

For this reason, the US moved to the Middle East an F-22 Raptor Squadron from Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, and an F/A-18 Squadron from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The US is concerned about both the scope and depth of the Iranian attack and Israel's response. They do not even rule out a possible Israeli deterrent strike.

"The US is concerned about possible pre-emptive action by Israel. They even asked Jerusalem for early notification if the Israelis strike first," Israeli media outlet WallaNews reported.

Characteristically, Defense Secretary Gallant told Israeli pilots and Air Force forces to prepare for the unexpected, to be ready for action at short notice.

The movement of Iranian missiles across the country has begun

The US has detected Iranian preparations for a possible military response to Israel, according to two US officials with knowledge of the Secret Service reports.

US intelligence officials observed the Iranian Armed Forces conducting military exercises as well as moving ballistic missiles and missile-armed launchers around the country, indicating preparations for an attack on Israel.

Iran's Aviation Organization issued a new NOTAM today to warn pilots and aviation authorities of live-fire drills in western Iran on August 7 and 8, setting the danger zone at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

Three U.S. officials said that during the White House situation room briefing with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, members of the President's National Security Team said there are still several variables of an Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel that are still unknown including the time and extent of the attack.

Intelligence officials expect three waves of attacks, one from Hezbollah, then one from Iran and one from other Iran-backed groups. They note that it is not known which attack will come first.

US officials told the Wall Street Journal they are concerned that Iran has "learned" from its last attack on Israel and that the upcoming attack could be drastically different from what we saw in April .

Iranian missiles target Knesset and other strategic targets

According to the Israelis, Hezbollah will attack first before Iran.

“Israel is preparing for the possibility that Hezbollah will launch precision missiles first before Iran. Unlike Iran, Hezbollah's proximity to Israel will make it difficult to prepare in time," Israeli media reported.

Israel estimates that Iran's axis will target locations of high strategic value such as:

the Knesset,

the Prime Minister's Office,

the Israeli Defense Headquarters in Tel Aviv;

Mossad Headquarters

Air Force and IDF intelligence bases.

Other potential targets include power plants, seaports, military bases and airports.

An Israeli reservist who operates air defense systems told the Wall Street Journal that he could not remember a time with " such a scale of defense preparedness for a war in the north."

Jerusalem is the target, the Israelis say - Here's why

"The possibility of a rocket attack on Jerusalem in the next war is 100%," warns a senior Israeli officer in charge of protecting the capital.

Intelligence experts have already mapped potential damage and calculated the expected death toll in a missile attack , according to a Ynet report.

Colonel Shlomi Ben Yair, who recently completed his term as head of Jerusalem's Home Front Command, said "there will definitely be a wave of rockets" if conflict breaks out

In response to the looming threat, Israel is taking a multi-layered approach to protecting Jerusalem. The IDF recently approved the conversion of more than 20 underground parking lots in the capital into bomb shelters during a war.

At the same time, the security and rescue forces conducted extensive exercises to simulate operations after missile strikes. The Knesset Guard received specialized training to enhance their preparedness in the event of a rocket explosion at Israel's parliament.

Israel also plans to deploy extensive air defense systems to protect Jerusalem, including the David's Sling. This multi-layered defense strategy aims to provide more comprehensive protection. However, defense officials warn that there is no way to completely neutralize the threat.

According to previous reports, the IDF estimates that Iran's axis is ready to target government buildings in Jerusalem, including the Knesset. Iran's goal is to disrupt decision-making processes during the war, creating chaos and uncertainty in the city and undermining Israel's civil-military chain of command.

Another critical goal for Iran is to strike at the heart of Israeli identity, inflicting a psychological blow on the nation's population. Jerusalem, with its deep religious and symbolic significance for Israelis and Jews worldwide, is a primary target of this strategy.

Moreover, an attack on Jerusalem would mean a direct challenge to Israel's sovereignty over its capital. This attack could rally support from Arabs and Muslims worldwide for Iran's axis war effort.

Israel: Iran's attack will last days and break "red lines"

For the first time in decades, the Shin Bet has opened the underground "nuclear" bunker in Jerusalem known as the "Doomsday Bunker" which will house the country's top political leadership and officials of the Defense and Security complex, a sign that Israel is preparing for war large scale with unknown ramifications.

"The Shin Bet has completed preparations for the operation of the underground command and control shelter in Jerusalem, intended to house the state's political-security elite during a major war.

The shelter is equipped with all means of command and control, it is connected to "The Pit", the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, and all other shelters, senior leaders can stay for a long time during a war and it is invulnerable,” reports the Israeli news site Walla.

This move was deemed necessary in Israel as according to al-Mayadeen, Iran believes that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh crossed "Iranian red lines" therefore Iran will respond in a way that crosses "Israeli red lines".

Anger in Israel over Egypt – Secret Hamas equipment tunnel found

Senior Israeli Defense and Security officials are expressing their anger at Egypt after the discovery of Hamas equipment tunnels.

A huge tunnel that runs deep from the town of Rafah in the Southern Gaza Strip, goes under the Egyptian Border Wall and into the Sinai Peninsula of Eastern Egypt, was recently discovered by the Israeli Forces.

The tunnel is more than 3 meters high, large enough for trucks carrying weapons and ammunition for Hamas to enter Gaza.

The Israelis accuse Egypt of allowing the creation of a "secret arms transport highway" to Hamas.

"Egypt has allowed Israel's security to be damaged for years. Israeli confidence in Egyptian mediation in the negotiations for the return of the abductees is almost zero," the Israelis report.

"Iran's attack will last for days"

Several meetings of officials took place in Israel to prepare the country for an attack by Iran that could lead to a "five-front" war.

"Iran and its proxies seek to surround us with a suffocating terror," said the Israeli prime minister. Netanyahu warned that "anyone who harms our country will be held accountable. He will pay a very heavy price."

"Their visible aggression is insatiable, but Israel is not helpless. We are determined to stand against them on every front, in every arena, far and near," he added.

Senior Israeli officials are preparing for a multi-day offensive by Iran, Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups in response to the killing of Hamas's top political figure, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Officials believe the attacks will include hundreds of missiles, rockets and drones, attempting to overwhelm Israel's air defenses over a period of at least three days .

US and Israeli officials said both Iran and Hezbollah are still working to finalize their military plans and get them approved at the political level.

An Iranian source told Al-Jazeera that the retaliation will be severe and painful. Iran can target Israeli citizens or senior officials abroad in addition to launching missiles at home.

The WSJ notes that Iran has told Arab diplomats it doesn't care if the response sparks a war with Israel , according to people familiar with the talks.

Finally, the IDF announced the creation of a new "large-scale emergency" warning system similar to the United States' emergency notification system. This system will allow location-based emergency messages to be distributed to residents in seconds using mobile phone antennas.