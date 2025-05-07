⚡BREAKING NEWS: NUCLEAR STANDOFF IN KASHMIR, US LOSES 3X F-18s! TRUMP LIES, US SENDS B-52S TO DG!

The Yemeni Armed Forces strike Israeli Ramon Airport, the American USS Truman, and key targets in support of Gaza and in retaliation against US aggression.

ByAl Mayadeen English

Source: Yemeni Military Media

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced on Wednesday a series of military operations against Israeli and American targets.

In a televised statement, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the YAF's UAV Unit carried out two military operations.

The first targeted "Israel's" Ramon Airport, in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area in southern occupied Palestine, using two drones.

Meanwhile, the second operation targeted a vital Israeli site in the occupied Yafa (Tel Aviv) area with a Yafa-type drone.

Saree said the two operations were in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and their Resistance and in rejection of the genocidal war being waged by "Israel" there.

YAF target USS Truman, American F-18 crashes

In the same statement, the spokesperson also announced that the YAF Navy and UAV Unit carried out a top-tier military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and several of its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea, using a ballistic missile and several drones.

As a result of the operation, the YAF thwarted an airstrike that the US forces were preparing to carry out against Yemen, Saree revealed.

He added that an American F-18 aircraft crashed "due to the confusion and panic the enemy experienced during the targeting operation."

Saree also mentioned that the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier fled to the far northern Red Sea in light of the military operation.

Strike against USS Truman carried out before ceasefire

The YAF spokesperson noted that the operation against USS Harry S. Truman was carried out before the US declared a halt to its aggression against Yemen. Earlier, Iran and Saudi Arabia welcomed an Omani-mediated deal ending hostilities between the US and Yemen's Ansar Allah movement.

Riyadh "welcomed the statement issued by the Sultanate of Oman regarding the reaching of a ceasefire in Yemen with the aim of protecting international navigation and trade," the Saudi Foreign Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei "welcomed the cessation of US aggression against the country," praising Yemenis for their "legendary resistance".

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will not hesitate to carry out severe and painful strikes against American forces should the US resume its aggression against Yemen, he underlined.

Saree affirmed that the YAF possess the military capabilities to deliver the appropriate response to Israeli aggression on Yemen, noting that the Yemeni forces will continue to block Israeli maritime movement in the Red and Arabian Seas and ban air traffic at Lyyd Airport, also known as Ben Gurion Airport in "Israel".

Elsewhere, the spokesperson reiterated that the YAF's operations will continue until the Israeli war on Gaza ends and the blockade imposed on the Palestinian enclave is lifted, stressing that Yemen will continue to stand with Gaza and Palestine "until victory".