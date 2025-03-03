by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The end of the negotiated ceasefire, phase 1, between Hamas and Israel, ended yesterday (Saturday March 1, 2025).

While Hamas wanted to proceed to phase 2 to negotiate an end to the war, Netanyahu, reportedly in coordination with the Trump administration, instead wanted to extend phase 1 longer through the month of Ramadan, and blocked all humanitarian aid coming into Gaza until they agreed to these new terms.

Egypt and many other countries strongly objected, accusing Israel of a “war-crime starvation strategy“.

This move was not popular in Israel, as thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv, and hundreds gathered outside of Netanyahu’s residence to protest.

The hardcore Zionists in Israel’s ruling coalition welcomed the block of humanitarian aid, and called for “the gates of Hell” to be unleashed against the Palestinians by cutting off electricity and water into Gaza, and returning to war, citing U.S. President Donald Trump as the source of such plans.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other members of Israel’s ruling coalition welcomed Sunday’s government announcement that aid is being halted to Gaza after Hamas rejected U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff‘s ceasefire extension proposal. “The decision we made last night to completely halt humanitarian aid to Gaza until Hamas is destroyed or completely surrenders and all our hostages are returned is an important step in the right direction. ‘The threshold of the gates of hell,’” Smotrich tweeted. “Now we need to open those gates as quickly and lethally as possible on the cruel enemy, until absolute victory. We remained in the government to ensure this, and with God’s help, it will be,” the Religious Zionism Party leader continued. Education Minister Yoav Kisch tweeted: “The decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid until the hostages are returned is important and correct. Israel must continue to pressure Hamas with all the tools at its disposal, while cooperating with the American administration until the last of the hostages is returned.” Former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, welcomed the decision to stop the flow of supplies to Gaza, tweeting: “Finally, the decision has been made—better late than never. This should be the policy until the last hostage is returned. Now is the time to open the gates of hell, cut off electricity and water, return to war, and most importantly, not settle for just half of the hostages, but return to President Trump’s ultimatum—all hostages immediately, or hell will open on Gaza,” Ben-Gvir wrote. Source.

An Israeli source reportedly told ABC News that:

“The Israeli decision to halt aid into Gaza was coordinated with the Trump administration.” (Source.)

