Multiple reports from several countries are saying "hundreds" of fighter jets and drones are in the air over differing parts of Iraq, heading into Iran to attack - right now: 8:13 PM EDT 12-June-2025

-- HUNDREDS of warplanes and drones are flying over Iraqi Kurdistan’s skies, according to reports from local sources.

-- Inside Israel the Minister of Defense declared: A special situation in the home front:

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz immediately declares a special situation in the home front throughout the entire territory of the State of Israel



Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.



Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has now signed a special order according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed on the home front throughout the entire territory of the State of Israel.



You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas.

-- Israel has initiated pre-emptive strikes against targets inside Iran. Multiple precision engagements are reportedly underway.



Air raid sirens are currently active across both Iranian and Israeli territory.

-- The Israeli Air Force has begun launching strikes against several targets inside Iran.

-- Massive explosions reported all over Tehran. Israel may be going for a leadership decapitation strike.

-- Netanyahu’s motorcade has entered the Mossad command bunker.

-- Israeli army radio (GLZ) confirms IAF strikes targeting Iran

-- Initial reports of explosions at Natanz and Fordow in Iran. These are the main nuclear facilities.

-- Doron Kaddish (IDF Radio): Senior officials tell me that Israel is preparing for multiple days of combat with Iran.

-- Operation Name: Nation of Lions

Goal: Eliminate the Iranian Nuclear Threat

-- CLAIM: THIS IS MERELY THE INITIAL ATTACK TO SUPPORESS IRAN AIR DEFENSES; MAIN BODY OF ATTACK AIRCRAFDT HAVE NOT YET ARRIVED. ATTACK TO CONTINUE FOR "SEVERAL DAYS"

-- Israel’s airspace has been closed until further notice.

-- Reports of explosions in Isfahan.

Imagery is coming out - slowly:

-- Iranian official tells the New York Times that Iranian fighter jets are now airborne

Below; a missile impact in the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps neighborhood:

-- The Israel Defense Forces have officially confirmed the commencement of Operation: Strength of a Lion—a full-scale military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile infrastructure.



Current strikes are concentrated on critical nuclear facilities, military installations, command-and-control centers, and high-ranking military leadership. The operation is designed to degrade Iran’s strategic capabilities and neutralize its ability to develop or deploy nuclear weapons.



Israeli airspace has been closed to civilian traffic as additional preemptive security measures are enacted across the region. The operation is projected to continue over the coming days and is explicitly aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear program; what Israeli officials have defined as an “imminent and existential threat” to national and regional security.

-- The homes of top Iranian political and military officials were targeted in Israeli strikes against Tehran, a senior Israeli political official told Iran International. Targeted assassinations

Israel has CONFIRMED it is going to attack Iran.

Intelligence Agencies from multiple countries have revealed to me that Israel has issued an unprecedented warning in recent hours to three Arab countries — Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria — regarding potential involvement in a regional conflict on Iran’s side in the event of an escalation.



The message conveyed:

“Even the smallest intervention on your part — whatever it may be — will trigger a disproportionate Israeli response directed at your entire country. Within hours, we will destroy all critical infrastructure in your nation — including ports, power stations, military bases, and strategic roads. Even populated areas will not be excluded from the target list.”

UPDATE --

COVERT INTEL

Inside the Israeli government, the Chief of Staff told Netanyahu that Israel cannot act alone and needs to coordinate with Washington.

Washington will NOT participate with Israel unless or until negotiations with Iran fail. Even then, Iran has NOT attacked the United States. There has been no Declaration of War from Congress. There has been no Authorization for the use of military force" by Congress. A U.S. President CANNOT simply decide on his own, to attack another country. Congress is the only branch of government with the power to declare war. It would be an illegal order to do otherwise.

Hal Turner Analysis

This is an open declaration that Israel will deliberately violate many provisions of the Geneva Convention, to which they are a signatory.

Publicly declaring they will deliberately target civilian infrastructure, and even civilian cities themselves!

Israel is now out of control and should be confronted by Sovereign Military force.

Other countries who are signatories to the Geneva Convention should immediately inform Israel they cannot do what they have stated, and if they do, there will be consequences.

If Israel goes ahead and actually does what they stated, Israel should be ejected from the United Nations, be placed under worldwide economic sanctions, and a complete, total, trade embargo, including oil and natural gas.

Their entire nation should be left to rot, literally, to death.

Statement by the Israel Defense Force about tonight’s strikes against Iran:

“A short while ago, following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

A short while, dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, which will be updated as necessary, and act calmly and responsibly.

The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of scenarios in defense and offense that may be needed.

For years, the Iranian regime has been waging a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel, by funding and directing terrorist activities via its proxies across the Middle East, while advancing toward obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The Iranian regime is at the head of the axis responsible for all terrorist attacks against the State of Israel since the beginning of the "Swords of Iron" War, including by arming and funding the Hamas terror organization which was responsible for the October 7th Massacre. During the "Swords of Iron" War, Iran even directly attacked Israel twice, firing hundreds of missiles toward the State of Israel.

The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel. Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East.

Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon

Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world.

The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front.

The resilience of Israel's citizens will be an important factor of the campaign.

The IDF is ready to continue to act as required.

The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past.

The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment and will update on any developments.”

UPDATE 9:31 PM EDT --

Reports indicate that explosions struck near Baghdad International Airport, where U.S. forces are stationed.

-- Dozens of residences belonging to Iran Government officials were hit.

-- Attack reported on Victory US base in Baghdad.

-- Entire apartment buildings have been blown out in Tehran.

-- NETANYAHU: “WE TARGETED IRAN'S LEADING NUCLEAR SCIENTISTS WORKING ON THE IRANIAN BOMB, WE ALSO STRUCK THE HEART OF IRAN'S BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAM”

NOTE: I had to stop updates for an hour+ so I could do my live radio show. Back at it now. More updates shortly. 10:22 PM EDT.

UPDATE 10:25 PM EDT --

-- The defense establishment has detected IRAN MISSILE launches toward Israel.

-- Third wave of reported bombings taking place now in Tehran

-- Iran’s leadership is holding a top-level security meeting

-- Israel confirms strikes on Iranian nuclear targets.

-- FBI REPORTEDLY MOBILIZING COUNTER-TERRORISM TASK FORCES ON ALERT STATUS FOR POTENTIAL IRAN SLEEPER CELL ACTIVITY

-- First two waves of strikes were against personnel targets. Third wave against infrastructure.

-- Israeli official: Alongside extensive strikes by the Israeli Air Force, the Mossad led a series of covert counter-terrorism operations deep inside Iran. These operations were designed to damage Iran's strategic missile array and air defense capabilities."

-- Israeli missiles at Tehran were launched from Iraqi airspace which is controlled by USA (Rubio lied - said no US involvement)

-- CLAIM: "It appears that the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz no longer exists." Picture below:

-- Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian ballistic missile base in Piranshahr in western Iran. Lots of secondary explosions seen at the site:

One source has informed me moments ago:

"I have just reviewed geo located and confirmed, video from 2 different angles of the initial strike on Iran the domestic places where the leadership was hit in first strike.



Im pretty confident to put it out there 95% plus that at least 12 differant houses and apartment complexes inside Tehran were all hit within 30 odd seconds of each other, most about 9 within 5 odd seconds of each other.



Levelled.



Whoever lived there is gone.



Gives credence to the taking out the Regime top guys in one go.



They seemed to have done it.



senior Nuclear scientist of Iran

Chief of staff for Iran

Top defense guy as well targeted amongst others Israel claims

-- Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of the Atomic Energy of Iran, has been assassinated.

-- An Israeli defense official said that the Iranian military General Staff, including the Iranian Chief of Staff and senior nuclear scientists were targeted in the Israeli strikes. "There is increasing likelihood that they were all eliminated", the official said.

-- Hassan Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guards: ASSASSINATED

-- Suburbs of Tehran:

-- Iranian TV: Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Tehran hit

-- Yemen Houthis saying they are going to close the Suez Canal and the strait of Mandeb until Iran destroys Israel, and the occupiers are forced to leave.

-- The Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Tehran is on fire. It is also reported that 8 Iranian planes are shot down by Israeli pilots.

-- Iranian state media confirms Revolutionary Guards chief Salami killed in Israeli strike.

-- Israel is removing all airplanes from Ben-Gurion Airport and sending them out of the country.

-- The IDF believes that it has successfully assassinated the ENTIRE general staff and nuclear scientific ranks in Iran. That may explain why the attack was timed when it was, because they were all gathered together.

-- Iranian outlets claim that Iran will declare war on Israel and retaliate

-- Iran is beginning to report the names of the senior officials who have been killed so far:

Salami Hussein - Chief of Staff of the IRGC

Sardar Rashid - Very Senior Commander in the IRGC.

Dr. Feridon Abbas - Senior Nuclear Scientist.

Dr. Tehranchi - Senior Nuclear Scientist.

-- Reports from Iran: Israel has also assassinated Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya organization — one of the largest and most important entities within the Revolutionary Guards.

— Tabriz nuclear facility just targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

-- Israeli source: "The attack on Iran was preceded by a deception operation that included media and political components, both domestically and internationally, with the participation of various parties. Israel managed to surprise Iran with mind-blowing maneuvers."

-- 3 Iranian warships are now reportedly "in flames."

******* FLASH *******

A senior U.S. intelligence official tells Faytuks Network the U.S. provided real-time reconnaissance support to Israel before, during, and after the ongoing strikes, using secure channels. U.S. aircraft also helped coordinate IAF missions. -- Rubio publicly LIED to the world. This means Trump is compromised. It's all over for any hope we had of saving the USA. The whole thing is completely dishonest.

-- Over 240+ Israeli airstrikes against Iran so far, according to Yair Altman, Israeli military journalist for Channel 14. A fourth round of planes is on its way to Iran.

(Hal Turner remark: Wow! They're really good at unprovoked sneak attacks. And the two legged bags of human garbage from the US Intelligence community and the US military that helped with this sneak attack, when did you personally become the totally dishonorable pieces of shit you've just proved yourselves to be?)

******* BULLETIN ********

I do NOT know if this is true:

-- Israeli official: “We are just getting started.”

-- Israeli media reports that the head of the Quds Force Esmail Qaani has been killed. He replaced Soleimani after he was killed by Trump:

******* URGENT ********

Iran's Armed Forces: Israel will pay a heavy price and must await a sever response from Iranian armed forces. The USA has fully cooperated with Israel."

INTEL: Iranian "Sleeper Cells" have reportedly been ACTIVATED inside the United States.

The Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, General Shekarchi has said that Israel and the United States will “receive a forceful slap” and Iran’s Armed Forces are prepared and would be retaliating in force soon with counterstrikes. He said “a retaliation attack is definite."

-- ISRAEL FULLY COORDINATED WITH WASHINGTON ON IRAN, ISRAELI OFFICIAL TELLS ISRAEL PUBLIC BROADCASTER KAN

-- Iran's Major Gen. Gholam-Ali Rashid, head of the IRGC Central Command (Khatam-al-Anbiya HQ), has been killed in tonight's Israeli attacks, according to Fars News Agency:

-- The police are closing off roads near the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. and setting up a security parameter.

-- Israel expects Iranian missile retaliation in the next 2 hours, N12 News reports.

-- Another new wave of attacks against Iran, underway now.

-- New explosions in Tehran.

******** FLASH *******

I do NOT know if this is true, but I suspect it is:

STATEMENT FROM IRAN SUPREME LEADER:

"At dawn today, the Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on our soil, exposing its wicked nature by striking residential areas. It must now await a severe punishment.

By God’s will, the powerful hand of Iran’s Armed Forces will not let this go unanswered.

A number of our commanders and scientists were martyred in the attack. Their successors will immediately continue their mission.

With this crime, the Zionist regime has sealed a bitter and painful fate for itself—and it will surely face it.

-- The Israeli Air Force has struck the Arak Heavy Water Production Plant. The heavy water facilities in Arak provide heavy water for the nearby IR-40 reactor which could produce between 10 kg to 12 kg of plutonium a year from its spent nuclear fuel.

-- Mossad head Dadi Barnea and Minister Ron Dermer did not fly to Washington. The briefing by an Israeli official as if they were supposed to meet Steve Witkoff before the sixth round of talks was part of the deception. (Hal Turner Remark: If I interpret this correctly, Witkoff (the "peace negotiator") was a willing PART of the deception. How do you think Russia will NOW view the negotiators from the US who have been talking with Russia? If I were the Russians, I would think every word out of the U.S. mouths was a deliberate lie. What was done to Iran, is a repeat of what Angela Merkel of Germany and Francois Hollande of France, did to Russia at the Minsk Negotiations over Ukraine! Same deception - using "peace talks" as a ruse. If I were the Russians, I would realize right now that nothing the US or Europe say can be believed, at all.)