Yesterday was a very busy day.

Right at the end of the day the following came in

Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iran’s capital, Tehran, according to a statement from the group that runs the besieged and bombarded Gaza Strip, which blamed Israel for his killing.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in the early hours of Wednesday after the building where they were staying was struck, the statement said.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/31/hamass-political-chief-ismail-haniyeh-assassinated-in-iran-state-media

This commentary matched what I feel about it:

At this stage, it seems that Tehran may have ordered a retaliation:

This seems to me to be a fairly reasonable assumption

Reinfoced by Hal Turner:

From inside the Israeli Security Cabinet Meeting that ended a short while ago today: 1) Israeli security services believe that there’re high chances of (and no way to stop) an all out war beginning this week. 2) Iran's Supreme Leader has issued an ORDER to Iranian Armed Forces, to militarily strike Israel directly, following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran. 3) Khamenei gave the ORDER at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council this morning.

Hal Turner Remarks 5:00 PM EDT --

As of 4:48 PM EDT today, Wednesday, I am told by former colleagues in the Intelligence Community Israel is now contemplating "pre-emptive action" against Iran's probable retaliatory attack!

If Iran does, in fact, strike back at Israel, it is expected to be very substantial and very much more serious than the last time. Recall that not too long ago, Israel bombed Iran's Embassy property in Damascus, Syria and Iran "retaliated" with a bunch of old drones, old rockets, and just a few ballistic missiles. It took six nations and a billion dollars to thwart most of that attack, but several ballistic missiles DID get through and hit military targets inside Israel.

This time, I am being told, it will be very much different. Iran is deadly serious, now.

As such, it is now almost guaranteed that the amount of damage to be inflicted upon Israel is such, that Israel will declare war and the two countries will go at it.

It is already well-known the Israelis have been looking for an excuse to openly destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, and this is likely to be that excuse.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said (again) today, the United States will defend Israel."

If the US gets involved with the Iran-Israel situation then it is already known Iran will move to block the Strait of Hormuz and shut down 20-25% of the world's daily oil supply.

🚨Israel informed Lebanon and Iran through diplomatic channels that it was READY FOR AN ALL OUT WAR

⚠️BREAKING — American intelligence indicates that within the next 72 hours, Iran and its allies will launch a large-scale attack on Israel.

They are not only “willing” - they WANT it.