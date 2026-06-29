I had not heard anything from the strong Lebanese journalist, Marwa Osman for well over a year.She’ s been on X all this time but the algorithm ensured I never saw anything.

She is a very strong and impressive woman in a world where all the main commentors, including in the West, are men.

Please listen to what she has to say.

Mainstream media (even al-Mayadeen) is silent.

In this high-stakes episode of Syriana Analysis, Marwa Osman joins us to dissect the recent “historic deal” signed between the Lebanese government and Israel in Washington. We dive deep into the geopolitical implications of this agreement and what it truly means for the future of Lebanon and the resistance.



Is this the beginning of a new era in the Middle East, or a calculated move to dismantle Hezbollah’s influence? We analyze the secret layers of the pact, Washington’s role as the mediator, and the potential shifts in regional power dynamics.



In this stream, we discuss:

The core terms of the Lebanon-Israel deal.



Hezbollah’s reaction and their survival strategy moving forward.



How this agreement impacts the “Resistance Axis.”



The broader consequences for regional stability and sovereignty

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