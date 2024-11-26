BREAKING: ISRAEL AND HEZBOLLAH CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT ACCORDING TO ISRAELI MEDIA INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING

•⁠ ⁠Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanese territory will not carry out any offensive action against Israel.

•⁠ ⁠Israel, in return, will not carry out any offensive military action against targets in Lebanon, including on land, in the air, and at sea.

•⁠ ⁠Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

•⁠ ⁠These commitments do not negate the right of Israel or Lebanon to exercise their inherent right to self-defense.

•⁠ ⁠The official Lebanese security and military forces will be the only armed groups authorized to bear arms or deploy forces in southern Lebanon.

•⁠ ⁠Any sale, supply, and production of arms or arms-related materials to Lebanon will be under the supervision and control of the Government of Lebanon.

•⁠ ⁠All unauthorized facilities involved in the production of arms and arms-related materials will be dismantled

•⁠ ⁠All military infrastructure and positions will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons that are not in compliance with these commitments will be confiscated

•⁠ ⁠A committee acceptable to Israel and Lebanon will be established to monitor and assist in ensuring the implementation of these commitments

•⁠ ⁠Israel and Lebanon will report any possible violation of the commitments to the Committee and UNIFIL

•⁠ ⁠Lebanon Deploy its official security forces and military forces along all borders, crossing points, and the line defining the southern zone shown in the deployment plan

•⁠ ⁠Israel will gradually bring its forces south of the Blue Line over a period of up to 60 days

•⁠ ⁠The US will promote indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to reach a recognized land border Source: Channel 13

BREAKING: Over 1,000 IDF Soldiers Forced to SURRENDER As CEASEFIRE BEGINS In Lebanon

Lebanon Ceasefire APPROVED | What About GAZA? | Netanyahu Confirms: ARMS EMBARGO ISSUE

Al-Jazeera

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/11/26/live-israel-bombards-lebanon-as-ceasefire-talks-continue

From the western-oriented Zero Hedge

Israeli Cabinet Has Approved A Ceasefire In Lebanon

Update(1315ET): After months of heavy fighting which has included airstrikes and an IDF ground invasion of Lebanon, it finally looks official. Israel's Channel 12 and others are reporting Tuesday evening (local time) that the Israeli cabinet has approved a ceasefire in Lebanon.

In announcing the ceasefire, Netanyahu called out both Iran and Syria's Assad. He stressed that Israel is "Determined to prevent Iran from having nuclear arms" and that Assad is "playing with fire" in his coordination with the Islamic Republic and Hezbollah. The prime minister also stressed that Hezbollah will be attacked if its fighters break the deal. Netanyahu added that the ceasefire deal means Israel will now focus on the Iranian threat. He pledged that all Israeli citizens in the north will be able to return to their homes.

"We were able to achieve many of our goals during this war," he said. The ceasefire is expected to take effect Wednesday. Jerusalem Post writes, "Presidents Biden and Macron will announce the deal during the night, with the alleged agreement set to take effect at 10 a.m. tomorrow."

Some Lebanese continue to have doubts that it will actually take effect or hold...

An Al Jazeera correspondent in Lebanon observes, "People in Lebanon were waiting for this speech. Despite the fact Netanyahu was talking about the Israelis ceasing the ceasefire any time they want, people will be cherry-picking the positives here." According to more:

The Israeli prime minister talked about a "paradigm shift in security for Israel". He mentioned every adversary in the Arab world you can think of, and he made it clear the ceasefire was done on their terms and according to their timing. There is some truth to that. However, there are two conflicts being fought in Lebanon: there is the massive air campaign and Israel has wreaked devastating havoc across the country; but there’s also the ground incursion near the border in the south.

President Biden is expected to take credit for putting together the proposal which has been agreed upon.

Israel on Tuesday unleashed what eyewitnesses say marked the biggest airstrikes on Beirut yet, hitting 20 sites across the city's southern suburbs within two minutes.

The Israeli military (IDF) said the air force conducted "a widespread attack" on Hezbollah targets there. "After issuing an unusually broad evacuation warning for 20 buildings in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, a Hezbollah stronghold, the IDF said that within two minutes, it had struck all 20 sites," Times of Israel writes. "The fast and extensive wave of airstrikes was carried out by eight fighter jets, according to the military."

The targets were in the areas of Al-Hadath, Haret Hreik and Burj Al-Barajneh – which are known Hezbollah strongholds. Residents were reportedly urged to evacuate. It's being described the highest number of buildings issued evacuation warnings by the IDF in a single day.

Dahiyeh, which has been a frequent target for strikes since the bombing raids began, saw huge plumes of smoke hovering above buildings in the aftermath. The area is home to some one million people. Also on Tuesday the IDF has begun publishing evacuation orders for central Beirut, significantly outside any area considered a Hezbollah stronghold.

As for the ongoing ground offensive in southern Lebanon, IDF troops have as of Tuesday pushed the furthest north since the incursion began:

Israeli soldiers reached the Litani river in southern Lebanon on Tuesday for the first time since they began ground operations in the country in mid-September, marking a symbolic milestone in their campaign.

In recent days, social media video and Lebanese media reports have shown Israeli troops around the river near the town of Khiam, south of the river, where Hezbollah also says its fighters have engaged in heavy fighting with Israeli forces.

This ramp-up in attacks has come hours ahead of an expected major announcement that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon, with Times of Israel confirming in the afternoon (local time)--

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his security cabinet now" as his ministers are "expected to approve a ceasefire in the fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon."

An official statement from Netanyahu’s office is expected by 2pm eastern (per some local reporting). Not everyone is happy with it.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett represents the anger of many. He pointed out in a fresh statement "Hezbollah still has its stockpile of tens of thousands of rockets." He said this means "it can continue producing [weapons] and rearming.”

More huge strikes on the Bekaa Valley on Tuesday:

"An impressive military achievement by IDF soldiers and commanders is being translated into a total security-diplomatic failure," Bennett stressed. Some Israeli officials are concerned that the truce arrangement does nothing to effectively alleviate the problems of northern Israel, which has seen some 80,000 residents indefinitely evacuated from their homes for more than a year. As for the current ceasefire deal on the table... will it actually hold?

Please read this to understand what is happening and why Netanyahu unilaterally announced the end of hostilities. The UNSCR 1701 doesn't include a ceasefire but a cessation of hostilities, which is a huge difference. A cessation of hostilities is typically a temporary or provisional halt in active combat, often declared unilaterally or bilaterally, to allow for negotiation efforts or to de-escalate a conflict without committing to a formal peace process. It may be short-lived and lack binding short—or long-term commitments. It often focuses on halting specific types of violence or combat in designated areas rather than ending the conflict outright. It can be announced without formal negotiations or written agreements between parties. This is what Netanyahu did.

—-Elijah Magnier

Amidst all this…

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/unprecedented-israeli-strikes-on-beirut-ahead-of-anticipated

Al-Jazeera coverage

Netanyahu pledges to return families in northern Israel to their homes

Israeli air strikes pummel Lebanese historic city of Tyre

12 people were killed in multiple Israeli air strikes in Lebanon’s Tyre district, Much of the once bustling city has been reduced to rubble by Israel's bombardment