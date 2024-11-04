We are in a sort of interregnum apart from fighting everywhere and an ongoing genocide in Palestine.

I do, however recommend this analysis by Canadian Prepper. It is not perfect but I am not going to quibble with those bits I disagree with mostly around his characterisation of the current US election

⚡EMERGENCY ALERT: ELECTION CIVIL WAR PLAN/ IRAN WAR WILL BE A DIVERSION, 1000 MISSILES PREPPED

In the meantime, this is what Hal Turner is reporting. Looks like a waiting game.

Iran is signaling plans for a "strong and complex" attack against Israel.

— The response would involve more powerful warheads than previous attacks. Iran indicates it won't limit its response to just missiles and drones. (HMMMMM ???????)



— The conventional army would be involved (alongside the IRGC) due to losing four soldiers and a civilian in Israel's attack. (HMMMMMM ??????)



— Iran plans to conduct the attack after the U.S. election on Tuesday but before the new presidential inauguration in January. Iran wants to avoid influencing the U.S. election outcome. According to U.S. intelligence, Iran prefers Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.



— Initially, Iran told regional countries it wouldn't respond, but changed its stance within days.



— Iran might use Iraqi territory for part of the operation. Iranian officials indicated they would likely target Israeli military facilities "much more aggressively than last time."

Meanwhile Iranian GENERAL KOTHARI:



"The entire Axis of Resistance to join Iran's response against Israel. . .



"The response will be bigger than Operation True Promise 2"



"Israel even with USA's help won't be able to stop a regional strike against it."

This morning, the US sent even more B-52's and KC-135 Air REfueling Tankers to the Middle East:

-USAF B52 60-0007

-USAF B52 60-0012

-USAF KC135T 59-1464

-USAF KC135T 59-1470

-USAF KC135R 63-8878

Those B-52's are the last Two, of Six B-52H Long-Range Strategic Bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing being Deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, are currently crossing the Mediterranean, with all of the Bombers coming from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. (You know what it means that they came from Minot!)

Is this his source - Stratfor?

https://worldview.stratfor.com/situation-report/iran-israel-iran-reportedly-attack-israel-after-us-presidential-election

From another source

Iran May Launch Retaliatory Strike Against Israel During U.S. Election Night

Farzin Nadimi, a senior researcher with the Washington Institute, suggests that Iran may carry out a retaliatory strike against Israel on Tuesday night during the U.S. presidential election. The attack is expected to involve at least 400 missiles targeting Israeli air defense bases and defense manufacturing industries around Haifa. Iran is likely to deploy “Khorramshahr-4” medium-range ballistic missiles, alongside missiles launched by Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and possibly Syria. The Iranian Army (Artesh) is also anticipated to participate, potentially using “Arash” long-range attack drones and Su-24MK “Fencer-D” tactical bombers equipped with stand-off weapons.

يرجح أن تقوم إيران بضربة انتقامية ضد إسرائيل خلال ليلة الانتخابات الأمريكية

يعتقد فرزين نديمي، الباحث الكبير في معهد واشنطن، أن إيران قد تشن ضربة انتقامية ضد إسرائيل مساء الثلاثاء خلال الانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية. من المتوقع أن تشمل الضربة ما لا يقل عن 400 صاروخ يستهدف قواعد الدفاع الجوي ومواقع صناعات الدفاع حول مدينة حيفا. من المرجح أن تستخدم إيران صواريخ “خرمشهر-4” متوسطة المدى، إلى جانب صواريخ تُطلقها جماعات مدعومة من إيران في العراق وربما سوريا. ومن المتوقع أيضاً أن يشارك الجيش الإيراني (أرتش)، باستخدام طائرات مسيرة هجومية طويلة المدى من طراز “آرش” وقاذفات تكتيكية من طراز Su-24MK “Fencer-D” مزودة بأسلحة بعيدة المدى.

