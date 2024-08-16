A false flag operation using radioactive warheads is reportedly aimed at spent nuclear fuel

Ukrainian forces have begun preparations to target nuclear waste storage sites at a Russian power plant with radioactive warheads and to then blame Moscow, according to intelligence received by Russia.

Kiev’s forces have already struck the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Europe’s largest, and started a fire at one of the cooling towers, while accusing Russia of bombing itself.

“Sources on the other side report that the [Ukrainians] are preparing a nuclear false flag – an explosion of a dirty atomic bomb,” military journalist Marat Khairullin said Friday on his Telegram channel. “They plan to strike the storage sites of spent nuclear fuel of a nuclear power plant.”

The special warheads intended for the attack have already been delivered to the Vostochny Mining and Processing plant in Zhovti Vody, in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, according to Khairullin.

As possible targets of the attack, Khairullin indicated either the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar or the Kursk NPP in Kurchatov, noting that the Ukrainian government and its Western backers are “desperate and willing to try anything.”

A security official in the Russian Military Administration of Kharkov Region corroborated Khairullin’s claim to RIA Novosti on Friday. The attack is intended to use radioactive warheads to target spent fuel storage sites at a nuclear power plant, and the ammunition has already been delivered to Zhovti Vody.

Kiev’s intention is to accuse Moscow of a false flag so it could justify using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the security official said. The Ukrainian government has received orders from its Western backers to “escalate as much as possible,” he added.

According to the security official, the intelligence came from Ukrainian prisoners of war.

READ MORE: Chemical weapons used by Ukraine likely of Western origin – Moscow

RIA Novosti also quoted Sergey Lebedev, introduced as leader of the Nikolaev Region underground, who said the planned attack would be carried out with NATO weapons, with the consent of the West.

“Banderites are planning to carry out a missile attack with NATO weapons on the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants in the near future,” Lebedev told the agency. “Western intelligence agencies, mainly British, are supervising the terrorist attack. Long-range missiles do not fly without their knowledge.”

Lebedev pointed out that a large number of Western journalists have already arrived in the Sumy Region near Kursk, as well as the Ukrainian-controlled part of Zaporozhye, suggesting that this is part of Kiev’s preparations for the nuclear false flag.

British instructors showed Kiev’s troops how to raid high-rise buildings, the paper has reported

Ukrainian troops involved in the incursion by Kiev’s forces into Russia’s Kursk Region, were trained by British military specialists in the weeks before the surprise attack, The Times has reported.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched their largest attack on Russian territory since the conflict escalated in February 2022. The advance into Kursk Region was swiftly halted by the Russian military, but Kiev’s troops still hold a number of settlements.

Kiev “utilized some of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened fighters” taken from other parts of the front line during the incursion, the British paper claimed in an article on Friday.

A Ukrainian serviceman, who spoke to the Times from a hospital bed after being wounded in clashes in the Russian border town of Sudzha, said his unit had been defending Volchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region when he was told that “today they were going to invade Russia.”

According to the article, the members of this formation were already “specialists in street fighting,” having being involved in “some of the bloodiest battles” of the conflict, including the fight for the strategic settlement of Avdeevka in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, which Ukrainian troops relinquished in February.

US lying about involvement in Kursk attack – Putin aide

The Times reported that, “a month before they were dispatched into Kursk, some of the unit were sent to England where they underwent a few days of training alongside British soldiers.” The major focus of this training course was “raids on high-rise buildings,” it revealed.

Western officials have celebrated and voiced support for the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region, but denied any prior knowledge of the operation or involvement in it. However, Mikhail Podoliak, the top adviser to Ukrainian leader, Vladimir Zelensky, claimed earlier this week that “there were discussions between partner forces, just not on the public level,” of the attack on Russian territory.

Adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Security Council secretary, Nikolay Patrushev, told Izvestia newspaper on Friday that Kiev’s incursion was “planned with the involvement of NATO and Western special services.” It was the US and its allies who “put the criminal junta at the head of Ukraine,” while “NATO countries have supplied Kiev with weapons, military instructors, and continuous intelligence while controlling the actions of neo-Nazis,” Patrushev added.

READ MORE: West knew about Ukraine’s Kursk incursion plan – Zelensky aide

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that, since the start of the incursion, Ukraine had lost up to 2,860 servicemen and several hundred units of military hardware, including 41 tanks, 40 APCs, and three US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

I have been sitting on this story for a few days.

As far as I can see the information is from “anonymous sources”.

The FT article fails to mention where they got the information

Russia has trained its Fleets for nuclear strikes deep into Europe in a possible conflict with NATO, according to classified files seen by the Financial Times. The FT report fully corroborates the War News 24/7 information.

Read also: Russia is ready - if necessary - for a first nuclear strike: Sudden deployment of "Prometheus" - Dozens of nukes target Ukraine (vid)

Maps of targets as far away as the west coast of France and Barrow-in-Furness in the UK were detailed in a briefing for officers ahead of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The FT has already reported from the same cache of 29 secret Russian military files that Moscow had promoted the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the early stages of a conflict with a major world power.

https://warnews247.gr/purhnika/ft-to-rwsiko-nautiko-ekpaideuthke-se-purhnika-plhgmata-bathia-sthn-eurwph-poioi-einai-oi-32-natoikoi-stoxoi-pou-tha-ktuphthoun-prwtoi/

Via ReMix News,

Western sources have reportedly leaked Russian plans drawn up between 2008 and 2014 for “a series of overwhelming strikes across Western Europe,” the Financial Times reported.

Citing documents from Western security sources, Putin allegedly sought to enable the Russian navy to execute nuclear strikes within NATO territory were a conflict with the alliance to emerge.

Targets would not be solely military. According to William Alberque, a former NATO official:

“There could be hundreds, if not thousands, of targets mapped across Europe, including military and infrastructure targets.”

Russia is also evidently still capable of transporting nuclear weapons on surface ships, which experts say carries a significant risk of escalation or accident. The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I), signed by the U.S. and Russia in 1991, was supposed to have eliminated this possibility, although many have often questioned Moscow’s adherence to it.

Possible targets presented by the FT included the west coast of France, military installations in Norway, Germany, and Estonia, as well as the British port town of Barrow-in-Furness, known for its production of nuclear submarines.

“They see (tactical nuclear warheads) as potentially war-winning weapons,” says Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey and an arms control expert. “They’re going to want to use them, and they’re going to want to use them pretty quickly.”

Anton Bendarzsevszkij, director of the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, has said that “there is a global arms race that resembles the Cold War of the 1950s and 60s,” according to Mandiner.

Russia is said to have north of 5,500 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, while the United States has just over 5,000, meaning the two countries control some 90 percent of such weapons today.

Continue reading at ReMix news.