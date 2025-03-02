Reports are coming in Sunday afternoon saying "US Army is withdrawing its contingent serving in support of NATO forces from Europe.

In total, about 20 thousand people will be withdrawn!"

Endeavoring to verify . . .

I have found only one source, on Telegram, to say this

Today, the US Army's military contingent in Europe is about 40,000 people in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. By April, 20,000 will be withdrawn, the rest by summer. Air bases and ground forces will be handed over to the Bundeswehr and other units for protection. US NAVY will also leave the recently built NATO joint base in Constanta, Romania. Only a small air wing will remain there.

Alhough unsubstantiated, this is not so totally crazy

February 17 2025

Trump is likely to agree to withdraw US troops from the Baltics and perhaps even other parts of Europe, leaving the EU more vulnerable to a threat from Russia. European states should brace themselves for the possibility that US security guarantees could be withdrawn, the Financial Times writes.



Putin seeks to withdraw NATO troops from the entire former Soviet empire. European officials believe Trump will likely decide to withdraw US troops from the Baltics, and perhaps further west

– notes FT chief international observer Gideon Rachman.



Trump's actions in this context are seen as "hostile," and the article suggests that the US president may be inclined to strike a deal with Putin on Ukraine, bypassing Zelensky and the Europeans. This assumption is partly supported by the fact that the talks in Saudi Arabia will be held only between Russia and the US.



However, it is premature to speculate about Trump’s possible agreement or disagreement regarding the withdrawal of troops from the Baltics. The system of containing Russia, which has existed since the Cold War, continues to be beneficial for Western countries, and Trump understands this very well.

DONALD Trump will withdraw US troops from Nato's front line with Russia in the Baltics, a report claims.

The US president is looking to pull American forces out of parts of Europe as he pivots its military might towards China.

It comes as Trump's head foreign policy chiefs begin talks in Saudi Arabia with Russia over the future of Ukraine.

Trump is now considering withdrawing US troops from the Baltics and perhaps even further west, reports the Financial Times.

It is not clear whether that withdrawal would be part of a wider peace deal with Putin or something Trump wants to do independently of that.

Vladimir Putin wants all Nato forces removed from his neighbouring Western countries.

Today

The tech mogul supports a reassessment of American involvement in both organizations, questioning their relevance and effectiveness

Billionaire Elon Musk delivers remarks as he joins US President Donald in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. © Getty Images / Andrew Harnik

Billionaire Elon Musk has publicly endorsed the idea of the US withdrawing from both the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Responding to a social media post advocating such a move on Sunday, Musk, who leads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), commented, “I agree.”

US President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to reconsider Washington’s participation in the UN, as well as in the US-led military bloc.

In February, Senator Mike Lee of Utah introduced the Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act, proposing a complete US withdrawal from the UN. Lee criticized the UN as a “platform for tyrants” that attacks America and its allies, arguing that despite significant funding, the organization has failed to prevent wars, genocides, human rights violations, and pandemics.

Echoing Lee’s sentiments, Musk wrote on X that “America provides way too much funding to the UN and associated entities.”

During his 2016 campaign, Trump described the UN as weak and incompetent, stating it was “not a friend of democracy… freedom... the United States.” Last month, the Trump administration opposed a UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

Musk, now a key advisor to Trump, has taken the lead in looking for ways to cut costs and reduce the federal workforce. In February, DOGE released its first savings report, claiming an estimated $55 billion in savings through cost-cutting measures.

That same month, Elise Stefanik, Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to the UN, advocated the global adoption of Musk’s DOGE initiative. She criticized the UN’s financial practices and called for a “Global DOGE” effort to reform international governance. Stefanik also pledged to push for defunding and dismantling UN-affiliated organizations accused of corruption and antisemitism.

Musk has also voiced skepticism about NATO. In February, he labeled the alliance “anachronistic” and called for a full review, questioning its relevance in the post-Cold War era. He also questioned the rationale behind American taxpayers covering a significant portion of Europe’s defense costs, highlighting that the US pays for approximately 67% of NATO’s military expenses, despite spending only 3.5% of its GDP on defense.

His position aligns with Trump, who has frequently criticized NATO, urging members to increase defense expenditure and threatening to withdraw, arguing the US bears an unfair financial burden for European security.