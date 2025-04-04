Hal Turner reports:

Results from those Tariffs are already yielding positive (sic) aspects:

VIETNAM WANTS TO CUT THEIR TARIFFS TO ZERO

President Trump this morning reports “Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S. I thanked him on behalf of our country and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future.”

THAILAND WANTS TO NEGOTIATE

Thailand to Negotiate With the US on 36% Imposed Tariff, according to their Prime Minister

Trump appears to be targeting the poorest nations of the world for the highest tariffs in his effort to try and coax manufacturers back to the United States.

Trump’s methods seem to be similar to the mafia “offer that cannot be refused” with the important difference that while Don Corleone went after competors like him Trump is going after the weak

"Liberation Day" tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump have cast a shadow on Myanmar's economic future as it mitigates infrastructural damage

The country, where the toll after a 7.7-magnitude quake climbed past 3,000, has been slapped with 44 per cent tariffs. The nation is facing among those the highest tariffs in the world. Already reeling from political chaos since 2021 when Min Aung Hlaing's military wrested power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has appealed to the international community for aid.

In fact, the head of Myanmar's junta is will travel to Bangkok for the BIMSTEC summit, where he will raise the response to Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake that has flattened buildings across the country.

Among other countries facing steep tariffs is Cambodia, which faces a rate of 49 per cent while 17.8 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Laos, with a poverty rate of 18.3 per cent, faces 48 per cent tariffs.

Lesotho, a country which Trump had said "nobody has ever heard of" and has the second-highest level of HIV cases in the world, faces the highest tariff of 50 per cent.

An emerging economy Vietnam, which had recently taken a series of measures to reduce its trade surplus with Washington, including cutting tariffs on a wide range of goods destined for the US, faces 46 per cent tariffs.

Sri Lanka, which began emerging from its worst economic crisis it had been witnessing since 2019, has been tariffed 44 per cent.

The list of tariffs also includes several countries with minimal human population. Among them is Norfolk Island (29 per cent), home to many descendants of the HMS Bounty mutineers with a total population of a little over 2,000 people. Trump also imposed a 10-percent tariff on imports from Australia's Heard and McDonald Islands territory in the sub-Antarctic, which are uninhabited by humans but provide a home to large numbers of penguins.

Is this just a consequence of going after some of the more questionable aspects of USAID?

The United States is sending a three-person disaster response team to earthquake-stricken Myanmar, days after much larger contingents from China and Russia began pulling people out of the rubble.

The scaled-down response was evidence of the US's abdication of its role as a world leader, said Jeremy Konyndyk, a former lead for disaster relief at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"It's not a case of worst-practice, it's really a case of no-practice," Mr Konyndyk, who is now president of Refugees International, told the ABC.

"It just makes the US look, frankly, kind of weak and irrelevant to most of the other countries that have shown up in force to support the people of Myanmar."

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-02/myanmar-earthquake-usaid-cuts-emergency-response/105125224

As a U.S. team of experts heads to Myanmar to assist in recovery from the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Southeast Asia on Friday, international teams, including those from China and Russia, are filling the void in the U.S. absence.

The U.S. said Monday that it would provide $2 million in aid and a small U.S. Agency for International Development emergency response team has been deployed to assess the situation in Myanmar, but officials said that it had not yet been able to enter the country as of Monday morning.

While the dollar amount of initial aid is in line with what the U.S. has pledged in the past, the overall pace of the response has been slower. In the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake in Morocco, for example, a USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team was deployed just hours later, although Morocco did not ultimately ask for DARTs

Lesotho scrambled to put together a delegation on Friday to head to Washington to engage with the United States on tariffs that risk wiping out nearly half of its exports, its trade minister said, in what could be a death blow to its economy.

Trump on Wednesday hit America's global trading partners with tariffs, upending decades of rules-based trade that campaigners have long said is exceptionally favourable to rich countries like the United States.

Although New Zealand and Australia seem to have escaped the worst of Donald Trump's latest tariffs, some Pacific Islands stand to be hit hard, including a few that aren't even independent, sovereign countries.

The US will impose a base tariff of 10 percent on all foreign imports, with rates between 20 and 50 percent, for countries judged to have major tariffs on US goods.

Vanuatu will be given a 22 percent tariff.

Most of the other Pacific nations were given the 10 percent base tariff.

This included Tokelau, despite it being a non-self-governing territory of New Zealand, with a population of only about 1500 people living on the atoll islands.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his government will have to make some "tough decisions" in response to a range of tariffs unveiled by US President Donald Trump.

Fiji joins a list of countries worldwide set to receive tariffs on its exports to the United States.

Meanwhile, goods from Vanuatu, a nation already struggling to recover after last year's December earthquake, will receive a 22 per cent tariff.

In a televised address at the White House on Tuesday, Mr Trump issued a base tariff of 10 per cent on all foreign imports, with rates between 20 and 50 per cent then issued for countries deemed to have major tariffs on US goods.

In response to the change, Mr Rabuka told Fiji's FBC news that he "would not call it a trade war" but just a "trade blockade for Fiji".

"We cannot fight a war, a trade war particularly, we don’t have anything to counter with. So we will have to weather the storm and roll with the punches."

Mr Trump announced tariffs on 185 countries, with the small economies of the Pacific among them.

HANOI, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Vietnam's leader To Lam agreed on Friday to discuss a deal to remove tariffs, both leaders said after a phone call that Trump said was "very productive", as Hanoi escalated its campaign to dodge duties of 46%.

Days before Trump's announcement on reciprocal tariffs that hit Vietnam hard, the country had already cut several duties as part of a series of concessions to the U.S., which also included pledges to buy more American goods such as planes and agriculture products.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/vietnam-foreign-ministry-says-regrets-us-tariff-decision-2025-04-04/