Never have I been more pleased no to be part of any ideology or movement.

The Left seem to be coming out today tarring potesters with the “Far-Right” slur.

It comes with the territory and is connected with Group Think.

Once you have identified an oppressed group, albeit in a different part of the world, everyone from that group is “oppressed” even if they are thugs.

I dislike Tommy Robinson for his zionism but have been watching him for years and a lot of what he is revealing is real and very dark.

Some examples even from people I normally like.

Lesson: never follow the herd but think for yourself.

Tommy Robinson founded the English Defence League with Paul Ray in 2009. Ray previously infiltrated and spied on the pro-Palestinian International Solidarity Movement (ISM).

🔴 UK Riots: Is Tommy Robinson an Israeli Mossad Asset? | Syriana Analysis w/ George Szamuely