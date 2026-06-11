Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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The cycle of threats and arm twisting is what a mafia goon does to extort cash from a small shop owner in the Bronx. Problem here, Iran ins NOT a "shop owner"....its a regional power and a 3000 year old civilization. Kharg Island has 2000+ BC persian inscriptions and a Christian monastery dating back to 700 AD for example.

Most folks with intelligence see this for the posturing and manipulation for financial gain it represents now...

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