U.S President Donald Trump has announced that he canceled attacks upon Iran because “there is an Agreement.”

No details at this time. More as I get it.

UPDATE:

UPDATE 2:52 PM EDT --

Iran publicly and vehemently DENIES there is __any__ agreement with the U.S.

Israel reports that they have not been updated and do not currently recognize that an agreement has been reached.

Iranian source close to the negotiating team tells Fars News Agency (Iran) that Iran has NOT approved any text for an initial memorandum of understanding with the U.S. The denial comes after Trump claimed Iran had agreed “at the highest level” to such a text, and later said the document had been finalized.

Iranian media:

The Islamic Republic news agency Tasnim: “Another Trump retreat, once again justified by claims of progress in the negotiations. Over the past two months, Trump has declared 38 times that an agreement was within reach and on the verge of being signed. In the span of just three days, he has ‘sent his vice president to Pakistan’ four times in his imagination”

Hal Turner Personal Opinion

One cannot discount the reality that upon this “announcement” by President Trump, stock Markets that had been losing value all day, suddenly turned around and skyrocketed. It appears to many people the President’s remarks are Market Manipulation. It could also be a military ruse by the President to try to get Iran to lower its guard tonight if attacks are still planned.

Earlier

The U.S. carried out a second consecutive night of attacks last night on Iranian-linked targets, with President Trump declaring: “We hit them hard yesterday, and we’re going to hit them again hard today.”

Washington continues to describe the operations as “self-defense” strikes.



Iran Retaliates

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones toward U.S. military facilities across the region, including targets linked to:



• Jordan

• Kuwait

• Bahrain



Last ight marked the second straight night of Iranian retaliation.

Three Indian Nationals Killed

India confirmed that three of its citizens died after a U.S. strike hit the tanker M/T Settebello off the coast of Oman.



The U.S. says the vessel was targeted as part of its blockade enforcement operations against Iran.

A statement issued by CENTCOM says:

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11:20 p.m. ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil, marking the third commercial ship disabled by American forces this week.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acted against Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces.

Earlier this week, U.S. aircraft disabled Palau-flagged vessels M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Marivex violated the blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port and Settebello attempted to transport Iranian oil.

CENTCOM forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.

The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Hormuz Confusion Intensifies

Conflicting claims emerged overnight:

Iran claims:

• It struck a U.S. warship

• The Strait of Hormuz has been closed



U.S. claims:

• Neither assertion is true



Meanwhile:



Trump says Iran requested a halt to attacks.

Tehran denies making any such request



Diplomacy Still Alive?

Despite escalating military action:



• U.S.-Iran talks are reportedly still “on track” but word out last night says Pakistan informed the United States It will no longer seek to mediate.

• A Qatari delegation departed Tehran yesterday evening before the U.S. Strikes began.

• Iran’s Foreign Minister says U.S. strikes have effectively made any ceasefire “meaningless”



Israel-Hezbollah Front

• Israel continues strikes against Hezbollah positions

• Hezbollah has responded with limited attacks

• Fighting remains significantly below the intensity seen during recent flare-ups

The U.S. emphasized that Israel was not involved in the latest American strikes.

US to TAKE Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump in a social media posting this morning, June 11, 2026, revealed the United States intends to “take Kharg Island” from Iran. Here is the President’s social media posting: