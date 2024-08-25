I shall come back to this in the morning, no doubt

The Israeli Defense Force has commenced "pre-emptive" attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets can be heard roaring northward over Tel Aviv, as they move to bomb Lebanon.

This is a developing story happening now: 10:35 pm 24 August 2024. Updates to appear below . . . .

UPDATE 10:40 PM EDT --

-- As of now, the preemptive strikes appear to be conducted ONLY by the air force. There is no evidence of Israeli ground forces entering Lebanon, YET

-- Ben Gurion airport suspending flights right now, as strikes intensify in Lebanon.

-- IDF spokesperson Hagari on airstrikes against Hezbollah that was preparing to fire rockets:

“A short while ago, the IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.

In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.

This follows more than 6,700 rockets, missiles, and explosive UAVs fired by Hezbollah at Israeli families, homes, and communities since October 8th.

Hezbollah will soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and UAVs, towards Israeli territory."

UPDATE 10:48 PM EDT --

-- Prime minister Netanyahu will convene the security cabinet at 7am local time (midnight ET)

-- IDF claims it conducted strikes on "long range missiles" Hezbollah prepared to launch at Israel.

-- Over the last 48 hours, the U.S. and Israel obtained intelligence that showed Hezbollah was preparing to launch its attack imminently, Israeli and U.S. officials say.

Rocket Alerts now Northwestern Israel:

-- Large explosions in the Haifa area

-- Flights to Tel Aviv are being diverted amid Israel’s preemptive strike on Hezbollah happening right now.

UPDATE 10:54 PM EDT --

-- Chaos in Israel's Kiryat Shimona, several houses set on fire due to rocket attack

-- Non stop alerts of Rockets and drone infiltration into Israel.

NOW: Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks targeting northern Israel:

-- Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) Ambulance Service has been placed on High Alert, in preparation for a Large-Scale Attack by Hezbollah against the North and Center of the Country.

-- Arriving and Departing Flights at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv have been Halted until at least 10:00am, but this will likely be Extended.

***** FLASH *****

What triggered tonight's movement by Hezbollah (and others) to attack Israel was the ASSASSINATION of the Head of Khash (Iran) intelligence, who was assassinated in front of his house in Iran.

Israel is CONTINUING to assassinate people inside Iran ! ! ! ! !

UPDATE 11:09 PM EDT --

-- The shelters in Tel Aviv have now opened. It appears all major cities and towns from Gush Dan and north will do so, if they haven't already.

-- A second wave of iSRAELI pre-emptive strikes has started in Lebanon.

-- Reports from inside Israel (from civilians) say there is "chaos in the north. Lots of explosions and power outages."

***** BULLETIN *****

— Hezbollah official: "The Zionist entity has launched a war against the organization; we will destroy the center of Palestine."

-- Israel is expecting a response from Hezbollah in the coming hours. Officials are not ruling out missile fire toward Central Israel. IDF divisions are on standby status for an immediate ground invasion if needed.

-- Over 200 Israeli planes participated in the first wave of air force attacks on Lebanon. The idea was to take out all emerging threats at once.

-- IDF: New instructions will be distributed to the public in the coming Hours.

-- IDF continues Attacking. Hundreds of Hezbollah targets have been hit so far.

UPDATE 11:29 PM EDT--

-- Massive explosions heard in Haifa and Acre. Power outages in Acre and the surrounding area. Local residents report power outages also in Akko.

-- Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has declared an emergency situation in the country for the next 48 hours. The "special situation in the home front" enables the IDF Home Front Command to issue restrictions.

-- Reports indicate that hundreds of Israeli airstrikes are hitting Hezbollah positions throughout southern Lebanon. The war has started.

-- Israeli Military Officer Just told me personally "Several days of battle or war in the Northern front has begun."

-- Casualties reported in several areas of northern Israel.

Confirming my earlier reporting that Ben Gurion Airport is closed, below is the official NOTAM:

UPDATE 11:45 PM EDT --

-- Over 150 Rockets and several Drones have been launched against Northern Israel in the last hour.

UPDATE 12:08 AM EDT (SUNDAY MORNING) --

Netanyahu and other high ranking Israeli officials are presently assembled at, and operating from, IDF Headquarters is Tel Aviv, and ** NOT ** at the underground Bunker in Jerusalem:

-- Hezbollah released a statement claiming the "first phase" of its response has been completed, They also publicly claim that more than 320 rockets were fired at 11 Israeli bases

Israel launches attacks on Lebanon, warns of Hezbollah response

Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport has suspended operations, delaying incoming flights after the military launched a series of strikes towards Lebanon.

The Israeli forces say they've launched pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah positions after accusing the armed group of preparing to launch an extensive attack.

There's been concern in recent weeks that Hezbollah, along with Iran, were planning to retaliate after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut. Israeli Army Radio and The Times of Israel are reporting that residents of northern Israel have been warned to take cover as air raid sirens blared in the Western Galilee, Acre, Kiryat Shmona and other areas.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari, said Israel is acting in self-defense from Hezbollah.

Hezbollah says it began the attack on Israel with large number of drones in response for its top military commander Fuad Shukr's assassination in Beirut last month.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr is monitoring the latest developments from Beirut.

Israel Declares Emergency As Hezbollah Launches All-Out Attack With Hundreds Of Missiles

Anti- Israel hackers have leaked classified documents from Israeli institutions, including the Justice Ministry, overwhelming Israel's cybersecurity defenses. The breach, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, is reportedly the most severe in Israel's history, with leaked data appearing on platforms like Telegram despite efforts to contain the damage.

Anadolu Agency WORLD

Published August 21,2024

Anti-Israel hackers have released extensive amounts of classified data amid Israel's struggle to contain leaks, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported Tuesday.

The leaks, according to the newspaper, involve tens of thousands of sensitive documents and emails stolen from Israeli institutions, including the Justice Ministry.

The attacks, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, targeted a wide range of entities, from military and defense contractors to hospitals and government ministries. The scale of the breach has overwhelmed Israel's cybersecurity infrastructure.

"The true extent of the damage to Israel's security and economy caused by these leaks is not yet fully known," a source close to the investigation revealed. "Despite massive investment in defensive cybersecurity measures, the scale of the leaks is likely the most severe in Israel's history -- an unprecedented looting of gigabytes upon gigabytes of information of all sorts."

The leaked data has appeared on platforms like Telegram, prompting a series of takedown attempts by Israeli authorities. However, Telegram's limited moderation policies have complicated these efforts.

"Telegram emerged at the start of the war as a key platform utilized by Hamas' information warfare against Israel, one Israel was unable to properly address, lacking both monitoring capabilities and an understanding of the platform," Haaretz reported.

Israel has sought to mitigate the damage through legal measures and direct negotiations with tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Meta. Yet the hackers have adapted by using decentralized hosting services and "onion domains" which obscure the source of the data and hinder takedown efforts.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The conflict has resulted in over 40,170 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 92,740 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.